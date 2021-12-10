Allen Robinson, David Montgomery on Track

The Bears had David Montgomery back at practice Thursday on a limited basis despite three injuries and with Allen Robinson also practicing on a limited basis their starting offense is as healthy as its been since early November.

Robinson said he expects to play.

"Yeah, that's the plan," Robinson said. "Everything is trending in the right direction."

Still, nothing is guaranteed yet as he was doing only limited practice due to the hamstring injury suffered against Pittsburgh as he was tackled out of bounds on a 39-yard reception.

If the Bears want evidence of how tentative these things can be, they need only look at wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. He returned for limited practice from a foot and ribs injuries on Wednesday and on Thursday was back on the sideline watching.

Robinson seemed encouraged by his progress, though.

"You know, an ankle injury a little bit earlier in the season and then a hamstring; two injuries for a receiver that you want to stay away from if you can," Robinson said. "Having to deal with those is unfortunately a part of the game.

"I was able to put together two fully healthy seasons and play every game for two straight years. Running into that, it's unfortunate, but being able to just push through it and bounce back."

Robinson said he overextended on the play and knew it was injured immediately. He found the way it happened particularly aggravating because of all the problems the offense has had getting big pass plays downfield. They had six 20-yard gains or more in that game, including the 39-yarder from Justin Fields, and it seemed like a breakthrough.

"Definitely was frustrating," Robinson said. "Being able to not only finish a game like that but not being able to continue to capitalize off that. Plays like that, plays for myself and this team that we've been looking for all year, to be able to get some plays like that especially in meaningful times, meaningful moments."

For Robinson, it's been a completely down year with only 30 receptions on 50 targets, three missed games and 339 yards. He had been given the franchise tag, so he knows he'll be a free agent again unless the Bears come up with an acceptable contract offer.

There's no telling how this year will affect his market value when he is turning 29 next season, but when he's healthy he had been the best contested-catch receiver in the league the last two seasons.

"Going into the season, again, we've had a lot of change, unfortunately, with the quarterbacks, play-calling-wise, scheme-wise, trying to figure out what we're doing well," Robinson said. "It's just been us trying to figure out how can we find what we do well, stay consistent with that improve with that.

"We made some strides in certain areas but we haven't been able to put it all together. That's what we're continuing to try to do, is be able to put it all together, build off of that and be consistent with those things."

It was pointed out to Robinson that Nextgen Stats analysis says he runs more hitch routes than anyone in the league, which really doesn't give him much chance to run with the ball after a catch because defenders are right behind him all the time.

"Like I said before, for me it's about maximizing all the things an opportunities that I had," Robinson said. "So if that's a thousand hitches, I want to catch a thousand. That's just how I am as a player.

"You know, like I said before, even earlier in the year, being able to try to get some catch and run things off some of those plays if I can, you know, those are the things that I want to do to where if that is where I'm running, I want to take that to the next level."

