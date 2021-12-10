ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Handmaid’s Tale Actress Yvonne Strahovski Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2

wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Yvonne Strahovski is in baby bliss. The...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
koalasplayground.com

Big Bang’s Taeyang and K-actress Wife Min Hyo Rin Welcome First Child a Healthy Baby Boy

The first gen K-pop stars are in their forties, the second gen in their thirties, of course everyone that some of us still remember as fresh faced idols are now husbands, wives, and parents. Joining that crowd is Big Bang‘s Taeyang, who has someone remained untouched by the scandals of his other group members. He got married 4 years ago to longtime girlfriend K-actress Min Hyo Rin, who is probably more famous for being Taeyang’s wife than for her acting career. She tried but just never made it that big despite some lead roles. But in terms of personal life she’s clearly the big winner, apparently the couple dated for many many years under the radar with Taeyang remaining committed despite what is lightly legions of ladies throwing themselves at him. I’m not praising him for not being a douche, just saying he legit married his long time girlfriend and is by all accounts a wife slave haha. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year and this week YG Entertainment released the news that the new parents welcomed their first child together, a bouncing baby boy. Congrats and what a great early Christmas present!
WORLD
ComicBook

The Predator and Tomorrow War Star Yvonne Strahovski Welcomes Second Child

The Predator and The Tomorrow War star Yvonne Strahovski and husband Tim Loden have welcomed their second child, On Instagram last week, Strahovski announced the birth of the baby boy, whose name has not been revealed, with a sweet photo of herself holding the newborn. Strahovski captioned the photo "An angel joined our world this past week. Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much." You can check out the post yourself below.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Loden
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
deltanews.tv

Christina Ricci gives birth to a baby girl

Christina Ricci has given birth to a baby girl. The 41-year-old actress - who already has Freddie, seven, with James Heerdegen - has given birth to her first child with husband Mark Hampton. Alongside a photo of their baby girl, Mark wrote on Instagram: "My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale reveals baby's name after giving birth

Emmerdale star Anna Nightingale has revealed the name of her baby girl, two weeks after giving birth to her second child. Anna, who played Andrea Tate on the ITV soap, shared the happy news on Instagram yesterday (December 13), giving followers a glimpse of her newborn's teeny-tiny hands. The actress...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dexter' Actress Welcomes New Baby

Dexter actress Yvonne Strahovski has announced that she recently welcomed a new baby. Taking to Instagram, Strahovski shared a black and white photo of herself holding the infant in a loving embrace. "An angel joined our world this past week," she wrote in the post's caption. "Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handmaid#Bliss
iheart.com

2021 Celebrity Births: See Which Babies We Welcomed This Year

We're weeks away from 2022 and that means that it's time to reflect on the year and iHeartRadio is taking a retrospective look at all that happened in these last 12 months on the celebrity front. We certainly cannot talk about pop culture without celebrating all the babies that we welcomed this past year. From Cardi B and Offset's new addition to the family to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second little one and Meghan Trainor and Daryn Sabara's first-time entry to the Parent Club, we've rounded up all the stars that expanded their families in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTVB

Julia Roberts Celebrates Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus Turning 17 With Adorable Throwback Pic

Julia Roberts is celebrating the birth of her and husband Danny Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder. The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share an adorable throwback of her children in honor of their 17th birthday. "Seventeen of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂," Julia...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe latex outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION
AceShowbiz

Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy