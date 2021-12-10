The Handmaid’s Tale Actress Yvonne Strahovski Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2

The first gen K-pop stars are in their forties, the second gen in their thirties, of course everyone that some of us still remember as fresh faced idols are now husbands, wives, and parents. Joining that crowd is Big Bang‘s Taeyang, who has someone remained untouched by the scandals of his other group members. He got married 4 years ago to longtime girlfriend K-actress Min Hyo Rin, who is probably more famous for being Taeyang’s wife than for her acting career. She tried but just never made it that big despite some lead roles. But in terms of personal life she’s clearly the big winner, apparently the couple dated for many many years under the radar with Taeyang remaining committed despite what is lightly legions of ladies throwing themselves at him. I’m not praising him for not being a douche, just saying he legit married his long time girlfriend and is by all accounts a wife slave haha. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this year and this week YG Entertainment released the news that the new parents welcomed their first child together, a bouncing baby boy. Congrats and what a great early Christmas present!

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO