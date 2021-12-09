ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde feels 'happier than ever'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Wilde thinks there's a "false narrative" surrounding her romance with Harry Styles. Trusted...

E! News

Olivia Wilde Supports Boyfriend Harry Styles With a Very “Pleasing” Outfit

Watch: Olivia Wilde Supports BF Harry Styles at His Tour Opener. Harry Styles might just be feeling a sugar rush, considering Olivia Wilde's latest gesture is oh-so-sweet. Over the weekend, the Don't Worry Darling director was spotted running errands in Los Angeles while wearing a black sweatshirt from Harry's cosmetic business. For the daytime outing on Dec. 5, Olivia paired her top—which sported the word "Pleasing" across the chest in white letters—with black leggings, black sneakers, and a canvas tote bag.
Vogue Magazine

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Olivia Wilde

In our world of 24-hour entertainment news, it’s difficult to remember that there are many things that we don’t know about even our most beloved celebrities. Olivia Wilde, Booksmart director and star of films including Tron: Legacy, Richard Jewell, and Life Itself, is no exception. Below, find five things you didn’t know about Vogue’s January cover star.
HOLAUSA

Olivia Wilde reveals the meaning behind her new tattoos

Olivia Wilde has unveiled two meaningful tattoos in honor of her two children! The actress and director revealed the beautiful new ink on her forearms, with the name of her 5-year-old daughter Daisy and her 7-year-old son Otis. The minimalist design was made by none other than celebrity...
Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde
Page Six

Olivia Wilde gets tattoos of her children’s names, Otis and Daisy

Olivia Wilde’s showing her love for her little ones. The “Booksmart” director, 37, recently had the names of her two children inked on her forearms by Dr. Woo. “Mommas love,” the celebrity tattoo artist captioned a photo of Wilde’s new “Otis” and “Daisy” tats on Wednesday, which the actress then shared on her Stories.
kiss951.com

Olivia Wilde Addresses Her Relationship With Harry Styles

In a new interview with Vogue, Olivia Wilde has opened up about her and Harry Styles’ relationship. Wilde told the publication that it’s really hard for her to bite her tongue when it comes to circulating stories about her personal relationship with the former One Directioner. The Don’t...
NYS Music

Billie Eilish Is Happier Than Ever On SNL Double Duty

Billie Eilish returned to Saturday Night Live, this time as both host and musical guest. She previously played the stage in September 2019, where she performed her breakout hit, “Bad Guy.” Last night’s hosting debut makes her the first SNL host to be born in the 21st century.
Billboard

Billie Eilish Teams Up With Gucci For Limited-Edition ‘Happier Than Ever’ Recycled Vinyl

Billie Eilish has teamed with fashion house Gucci for a limited-edition vinyl version of her Happier Than Ever album. The singer announced the project on Thursday (Dec. 2), revealing that the eco-friendly set will come with Gucci-branded nail stickers designed by the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele, with vinyl created from recycled vinyl scraps.
Vanity Fair

Olivia Wilde Hosts Intimate Dinner Focused on Sustainability

On the eve before her Vogue cover dropped, actor turned director Olivia Wilde was hard at work. In partnership with Audi, Wilde gathered friends and thought leaders for an intimate dinner at Venice Beach’s Plant Food + Wine to drive the conversation forward around sustainability. Urging guests to discuss their work and efforts toward a more sustainable future, attendees heard from Matt Petersen, Executive Director of Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, Brother Vellies designer Aurora James and Algae Systems’ Ben Bronfman, Osea founder Melissa Palmer, Audi’s Government Affairs & Sustainability lead Spencer Reeder, and more.
PopSugar

Billie Eilish's Glorious Return to Saturday Night Live Made Us "Happier Than Ever"

Fresh off her new music video, "Male Fantasy," Billie Eilish brought her unique style to Studio 8H during Saturday Night Live's Dec. 11 episode. The 19-year-old pop prodigy performed "Male Fantasy" as well as the titular track off her sophomore LP, Happier Than Ever, which is up for album of the year at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Dressed in a baggy black sweater and jeans, Eilish confirmed her punk status during her "Happier Than Ever" performance, which started off acoustic before it rose to an electrifying crescendo. For the melancholic "Male Fantasy," Eilish's heartbreaking falsetto took center stage, leaving us deep in our feelings.
DesignerzCentral

Ben Affleck allegedly furious, shocked over ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s engagement

Ben Affleck was allegedly shocked and furious after learning that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was already engaged, a report says. Ben Affleck has reignited his romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. They have been packing on the PDA in multiple outings. However, an outlet claimed he wasn’t happy after learning about Jennifer Garner’s rumored engagement.
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
thezoereport.com

Sandra Bullock’s Catsuit At 'The Unforgivable' Premiere Was Better Than Any Red Carpet Gown

There is a new trend celebrities are endorsing: catsuits. The Kardashian family were early adopters of the one-piece look for fancy events — who could forget Kourtney Kardashian’s head-to-toe latex outfit in 2020 or Kim Kardashian’s hot pink Balenciaga attire for her Saturday Night Live appearance. Just last month, Hailey Bieber’s 25th birthday outfit also encompassed the figure-hugging item. Instead of a dress, she wore a velvet black one-piece from Saint Laurent. Now, this month, even Sandra Bullock rocked a catsuit to The Unforgivable premiere, proving she endorses the trend as well.
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
