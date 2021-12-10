ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Harte Gold announces financing to bridge Silver Lake Resources sale

By Kitco News
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarte Gold (TSE:HRT) said on Monday that it has obtained protection from its creditors under the CCAA for an initial period expiring December 16, 2021. Harte Gold holds a 100% interest...

www.kitco.com

kitco.com

Hudbay announces maiden mineral resources for its Copper World project in Arizona

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
kitco.com

Gold and silver headed south

Like the birds that head south for the winter, at the moment, it appears gold, silver and platinum are going to join them. The facts are simple, every rally attempt has failed. The metals are headed lower and selling rallies is the best strategy until it’s not. Understanding markets...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold SWOT: Kinross announced an agreement to acquire Great Bear resources

The best performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 1.01%, likely responding to substitution demand. The Perth Mint said gold coin and minted bar sales totaled 115,872 ounces last month, the highest since March, according to figures on its website. Sales surged 94% in November from 59,750 ounces in October, according to previously released data. Sales rose due to an increasing appetite for physical bullion and the release of the Perth Mint's 2022-dated Australian Kangaroo series, said Neil Vance, general manager of Minted Products.
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Gold, silver, gold/silver ratio & hui (daily charts)

With an understanding that there is always much more in play than nominal charts (the macro & sector fundamentals for example, which bounced of late but never did definitively flip positive), let's review said nominal charts of gold, silver and HUI along with an update of the Gold/Silver ratio for good measure.
BUSINESS
resourceworld.com

Harte Gold files for protection from creditors

Harte Gold Corp. [HRT, TSX] has filed for protection under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) after experiencing technical problems at its Sugar Zone mine in northern Ontario. The move comes after its cash costs soared to over US$2,000 an ounce in the second quarter of 2021 and third quarter...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Signature Resources Continues Extending Mineralized Zones to Depth; Drills 6.64 g/t Gold over 3 Metres; Including 18.5 g/t over 1.0 Metres at Its Lingman Lake Project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent set of drilling results from its recently started 10,000 metre diamond drill program at our 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada using our two owned diamond drill rigs. This batch of five diamond drill holes successfully expands the known zones of mineralization both up dip and to depth on the eastern portion of the deposit located east of the diabase dyke (See Figure 2).
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Americas Gold and Silver reopens Cosalá operations

Americas Gold and Silver (USAS +2.8%) opens higher after returning to nameplate mill production at its Cosalá operations in Mexico. The company says the Los Braceros plant has returned to nameplate production with a steady source of feed from a combination of existing stockpiled ore and new production from the mine, and San Rafael mine production continues to ramp up and does not represent a bottleneck to mill production.
METAL MINING
investing.com

Gold And Silver Look To Recover

Gold traded lower on the 4-hour chart with five waves to the $1750-$1760 area where the yellow metal found some support which has been expected based on divergence and ending diagonal in a fifth wave. We assume that wave A) is finished and that market is headed higher for wave...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
KTEN.com

Do Silver and Gold Belong in Retirement Portfolios?

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/silver-gold-belong-retirement-portfolios. Since 1997, investors have had the opportunity to add silver and gold to their portfolios through precious metal IRAs. Like any investment, risks and rewards exist when you rollover a portion of your retirement savings into a precious metal IRA. However, should you add silver and gold to your portfolio? Like a coin, there is a duality about the benefits and detriments of adding a precious metal IRA to your portfolio. Due diligence requires an understanding of both the detriments and benefits to make an informed decision.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold and silver trade higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Both gold (0.17%) and Silver (0.25%) are trading higher leading into the European open at the start of the week. Gold is trading at $1785/oz while silver sits at $22.21/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.63% in the black while spot WTI is 0.71% higher.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold and silver bounce, not very impressive

Friday’s jobs number was a disaster. The drop in the employment number indicated no job growth and many were giving up and not looking. After the news hit, gold and silver bounced while platinum remained under pressure. The bounce was weak with no action and looks to be a simple...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth Corp sells German unit to Dermapharm Holding SE

Canopy Growth Corp. said Wednesday it agreed to sell its Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH (C3) to Dermapharm Holding SE for up to 122.6 million euros ($138 million). Canopy Growth said the transaction will reduce its short-term capital investment requirements by more than $38.9 million. Shares of Canopy Growth rose 1% in pre-market trades.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

FED day, anything goes for gold

Today the FOMC announces its decision on interest rates and tapering. There are many theories on what they may or may not do. We know the FED is clueless without common sense relying on 100-year-old models. The odds of them doing anything correct are remote, but even a broken clock is right twice a day.
BUSINESS
CBS Baltimore

Port Of Baltimore Steps Up As Shipping Industry Wrestles With Supply Chain Issues

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port of Baltimore is ramping up its cargo volumes to relieve backlogs at other domestic ports. The port on Monday greeted the Noble Ace, a cargo vessel that unloaded 1,800 brand new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, roughly 600 of which are destined for the West Coast. That shipment was the latest in a series of steps taken by the port to contend with supply chain issues that have jammed other ports across the country. RELATED: Port Of Baltimore Traffic Swells With New Contracts & Supply Chain Issues Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan attributed the growing cargo volume to the maritime industry’s confidence in...
BALTIMORE, MD
newschain

Silver Forever claims Newbury gold

Silver Forever showed her class when winning for the second time since returning from a lengthy absence in the Make Your Best Bet At BetVictor Mares’ Chase at Newbury. The Paul Nicholls-trained seven-year-old had comfortably beaten sole rival Imperial Alcazar when making a successful debut over fences last month after 670 days on the sidelines.
ANIMALS
kitco.com

Lowe's expects 2022 sales to miss estimates as home improvement demand cools

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) on Wednesday forecast full-year 2022 revenue and profit below analysts' estimates, signaling that a pandemic-driven surge in demand for home improvement products would wane and sending its shares down 4%. Lowe's said it expects 2022 same-store sales to fall as much as...
RETAIL

