Harte Gold announces financing to bridge Silver Lake Resources sale

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2021) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF) (FSE: 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent set of drilling results from its recently started 10,000 metre diamond drill program at our 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada using our two owned diamond drill rigs. This batch of five diamond drill holes successfully expands the known zones of mineralization both up dip and to depth on the eastern portion of the deposit located east of the diabase dyke (See Figure 2).

