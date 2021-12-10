Harte Gold announces financing to bridge Silver Lake Resources sale

The best performing precious metal for the week was platinum, up 1.01%, likely responding to substitution demand. The Perth Mint said gold coin and minted bar sales totaled 115,872 ounces last month, the highest since March, according to figures on its website. Sales surged 94% in November from 59,750 ounces in October, according to previously released data. Sales rose due to an increasing appetite for physical bullion and the release of the Perth Mint's 2022-dated Australian Kangaroo series, said Neil Vance, general manager of Minted Products.
