Internet

Olivia Rodrigo: There's a lack of humanity on social media

Watauga Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Rodrigo: There's a lack of humanity on social media. Social media can be a...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Ashe County's Newspaper

Olivia Rodrigo teams up with Casetify

Olivia Rodrigo has teamed up with Casetify on a new collection of phone cases. The 'drivers license' singer creatively directed and handpicked all the designs for a Hardened Heart collection for the lifestyle brand and had a great time working on the project. She said: “It was really cool to...
Olivia Rodrigo
The Guardian

Olivia Rodrigo: Spotify’s tracking is all about smoke and mirrors

Olivia Rodrigo claimed the top two positions on Spotify’s most-streamed songs list in the UK this year, with just one surprise, given her ubiquity – that the Paramore-esque Good 4 U edged out Drivers License, which is an affront to advocates for the correct use of apostrophes. While other streaming services are available, it is Spotify that has the end-of-year list sewn up; as one internet wag wisely noted, it is the only service to show off about how much it is tracking you and make it seem like fun.
Music Week

Olivia Rodrigo is Music Week's Artist Of The Year 2021

Olivia Rodrigo has told Music Week that the “honesty and vulnerability” in her music drove her astronomical success this year. The Drivers License singer stars on the cover of our brand new issue and is Music Week Artist Of The Year 2021. In an extensive cover interview, alongside Interscope CEO John Janick, Polydor co-presidents Tom March and Ben Mortimer, producer Dan Nigro and her team, Rodrigo reflects on a whirlwind breakthrough campaign and looks ahead to what’s next.
The Independent

Facebook chief blames misinformation on ‘individual humans’ not social media

Facebook veteran and Meta’s head of virtual reality Andrew Bozworth says that “individual humans” are to blame for the spread of misinformation."If we took every single dollar and human that we had, it wouldn’t eliminate people seeing speech that they didn’t like on the platform. It wouldn’t eliminate every opportunity that somebody had to use the platform maliciously," he said in an interview with Axios."Individual humans are the ones who choose to believe or not believe a thing. They are the ones who choose to share or not share a thing," Mr Bosworth continued."I don’t feel comfortable at all saying...
epicstream.com

Elliot Page Fans Come to Actor's Defense After Being Deadnamed on Social Media

The X-Men and Umbrella Academy star's fans aren't pleased. It's been a year since Elliot Page embraced his true identity as a transgender and there's no denying that life has been good to the award-winning actor. Still, despite Page being confident in his own skin, there are people who are seemingly hell-bent on raining on his parade. Just recently, Elliot was a hot trending topic on Twitter after being deadnamed (the act of purposely calling a trans individual by their birth name when they have changed their name as part of their gender transition) on the social media platform.
The Independent

Grimes seemingly shades Elon Musk over Time Person of the Year 2021 cover

Grimes seemed to take a swipe at ex-boyfriend Elon Musk after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.On Monday (13 December), the Tesla CEO was named the most important figure of 2021 by the publication for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.In response, singer Grimes – who split from Musk earlier this year after three years of dating – reshared the cover to Twitter on Monday night.“And he cut his own hair for this pic too - icon,” she tweeted, adding...
Variety

Google Warns YouTube TV Subscribers That Disney, ABC, ESPN and Other Channels Might Go Dark

Here’s another TV distribution fight that is escalating — and could result in a blackout: Google is telling YouTube TV subscribers that its current contract for Disney’s suite of networks is due to expire this week and that they could be removed from the service. Disney confirmed that the contract with YouTube TV for ABC-owned TV stations, the ESPN networks, Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels is set to end on Friday, Dec. 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET. “If Disney offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them,” YouTube said in a new blog post....
SFGate

Olivia Rodrigo Named Time Magazine’s Entertainer of the Year

Ahead of the reveal of the 2021 Time magazine prestigious Person of the Year honor, happening Monday, December 13, the publication on Thursday has revealed that Olivia Rodrigo is its 2021 Entertainer of the Year and Simone Biles the 2021 Athlete of the Year. Rodrigo was featured on the cover...
BlogHer

The Best Online Course Websites for Scrappy Entrepreneurs

Even if you have ample resources, cutting costs as an entrepreneur is almost always a good thing. The beauty of the internet is that you no longer have to drop major cash to pick up a new skill. Thanks to the best online course websites, you can learn how to do something you would otherwise pay someone else to do. Whether it’s coding for your website, mastering SEO for more page views, or basic marketing tactics, these are just a few of the many topics you can find on some of our go-to learning platforms. Some are free and some are...
Watauga Democrat

Watch: These are the top YouTube videos of 2021

From a YouTube star burying himself alive to a heartwarming video about autism, these are the top YouTube videos of 2021 in the United States. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
