Olivia Rodrigo: There's a lack of humanity on social media

Here’s another TV distribution fight that is escalating — and could result in a blackout: Google is telling YouTube TV subscribers that its current contract for Disney’s suite of networks is due to expire this week and that they could be removed from the service.
Disney confirmed that the contract with YouTube TV for ABC-owned TV stations, the ESPN networks, Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels is set to end on Friday, Dec. 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
“If Disney offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them,” YouTube said in a new blog post....
