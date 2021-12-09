Olivia Rodrigo: There's a lack of humanity on social media

Facebook veteran and Meta’s head of virtual reality Andrew Bozworth says that “individual humans” are to blame for the spread of misinformation."If we took every single dollar and human that we had, it wouldn’t eliminate people seeing speech that they didn’t like on the platform. It wouldn’t eliminate every opportunity that somebody had to use the platform maliciously," he said in an interview with Axios."Individual humans are the ones who choose to believe or not believe a thing. They are the ones who choose to share or not share a thing," Mr Bosworth continued."I don’t feel comfortable at all saying...

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO