Metal Mining

Pantera Silver receives drill permit for Nuevo Taxco silver project

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePantera Silver (TSXV: PNTR) announced that it has received a drill permit from the Mexican Government for the Company’s Nuevo Taxco Silver Project in the state of Guerrero, Mexico. The Nuevo Taxco Silver Project is located...

resourceworld.com

Radius Gold drills 26.90 metres of 353 g/t silver at Amalia, Mexico

Radius Gold Inc. [RDU-TSXV; RDUFF-OTC] reported results from the California target at the Amalia project, Mexico. Radius has defined an extensive zone of both high-grade and disseminated silver gold mineralization in its initial drill program at the California target. The initial 14-hole, 3,814-metre drill program intersected multiphase breccia and stockwork...
METAL MINING
kitco.com

One of Peru's largest copper mines to shut down on Saturday

MMG said today that there is no resolution to remove roadblocks on a road that services its Las Bambas copper mine, and operations are set to end this weekend. "The company advises that the ongoing dialogue with the Chumbivilcas communities has continued to be unsuccessful with no resolution reached to remove the roadblocks, resulting in the mine running out of critical consumables," wrote the company in a news release.
METAL MINING
StreetInsider.com

Snow Lake Receives Permitting for Winter Drilling Campaign

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Contracts with QB Drilling for Winter drilling campaign. WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Snow Lake Resources Ltd., doing business as Snow Lake Lithium Ltd. (Nasdaq:...
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Tier One Silver Channel Samples 6 Metres of 375.1 g/t AgEq and 4 Metres of 441.7 g/t AgEq at the Hurricane Silver Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from its reconnaissance channel sampling program at the Hurricane Silver project in southern Peru. The program was conducted at the Magdalena and Pampayeoc targets and focused on partially exposed silver-base metal vein corridors hosted in Ordovician siltstones of the San José Group. A total of five mineralized vein corridors were identified, with highlights including 6 metres (m) of 375.1 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), 4 m of 441.7 g/t AgEq and 1 m of 860.4 g/t AgEq. Table 1 below summarizes results from the initial 15 channel samples taken on the project.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Equity drills 2.3 metres of 604 g/t AgEq at Silver Queen, British Columbia

Equity Metals Corp. [EQTY-TSXV; EQMEF-OTCQB] reported further high-grade silver drill intercepts in western and down dip step-outs of the Camp Vein target at the 100%-owned Silver Queen Project, central British Columbia. New highlight intercepts include a 0.5-metre interval grading 1,659 g/t silver, 0.1% copper, 1.6% lead and 0.36% zinc (1,761...
ECONOMY
resourceworld.com

Ophir Gold Corp. Drills 13.02 g/t Gold and 46.6 g/t Silver over 7.4 m at the Breccia Gold Property, Idaho

Ophir Gold Corp. (TSXV: OPHR) (FSE: 80M) (OTCQB: KPZIF) (“Ophir” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce sample assays results for the first four (4) holes of the 2021 drill program at the Company’s flagship Breccia Gold Property (the “Property”). The Company holds an Option to earn 100% interest in the Property, which is located approximately 40 km southwest of Salmon, Idaho, and is accessible directly by road.
IDAHO STATE
kitco.com

Another Peru miner has road blocked

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) said today that protestors have blocked an access road to its Cerro Lindo mine. The stock traded down 3.57% today to $7.30 a share. "A small group of people has illegally blocked the road access to the Cerro Lindo mine due to protest activities ongoing since December 08, 2021," wrote the company in a news release.
INDUSTRY
theeastsiderla.com

Silver Lake project advances | Pandemic struggle | East LA car thefts

Notebook items appear regularly -- and often first -- in our Daily Digest Newsletter. Sign up here to have it delivered to your inbox. Silver Lake: Two large housing and retail projects in Sunset Junction have finally cleared the Planning Commission after years of delay, Urbanize reported. Commissioners unanimously approved plans for 4100 and 4311 Sunset Boulevard, for a total of nearly 200 residential units and more than 15,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. A five-story apartment building with 91 units will rise at 4100 Sunset and Manzanita, now occupied by the 4100 bar. Two blocks west, the former "Bates Motel" at Sunset and Bates will be replaced with a four-story building with 108 apartments. Both plans now go to the City Council for final approval. Developer Frost/Chaddock once planned a 94-room boutique hotel at 4000 Sunset. But the hotel was canceled last February, and the company has not announced a replacement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kitco.com

BHP completes first blockchain copper concentrate trade with Minmetals

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Miner BHP Group (BHPB.L) has completed a $30 million blockchain trade in copper concentrate with China Minmetals Corp, online platform MineHub (MHUB.V) said on Tuesday. The pilot transaction was the first cross-border shipment for copper concentrates using blockchain, MineHub said in a statement. "We’re planning...
METAL MINING
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Is Oil Headed To $40?

Oil opened lower on Wednesday and has extended its decline since, dropping for a second consecutive day. WTI is down more than 1% at time of writing, having retreated below the psychological $70 price level. Combined losses this week are nearly 3%. Omicron is making traders increasingly jittery. While initial...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Mexican peso, Brazil real turns positive after Fed decision

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso turned sharply higher and Brazil's real cut all its session losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision was seen not overly hawkish, while Chile's peso dropped 1% on copper demand worries. The Fed said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March,...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold and silver trade higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold (0.50%) and silver (0.51%) both traded higher overnight after a good session on Wednesday. The yellow metal is now trading at $1785/oz while silver is back above $22/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper moved 0.40% higher and spot WTI is 0.93% in the black.
MARKETS
kitco.com

The bears hold an edge with declines capable of accelerating

Yesterday, instead of an inflationary rally, gold and silver prices fell sharply and signaled their fear of a shift in policy later today. But pressing the short side of gold near consolidation lows of $1,760.20 could prove painful if the take-away from the FOMC meeting later today is less than a doubling of tapering. In a surprising development, the US House voted to raise the US debt ceiling by $2.7 trillion, which historically would have lifted gold and silver prices from an inflationary perspective but instead the markets saw no reaction. Even China is contributing to the global inflation equation with November activity data thought to stimulate both fiscal and monetary support for their economy. It should be noted that overnight a wave of international consumer price and producer price index readings showed inflation equal to the historically hot readings seen in the US yesterday. Today the US will present export and import price readings and retail sales, both of which are expected to produce results that are conducive to inflation and growth. With the dollar forging a fresh high for the move yesterday and extending a pattern of very uniform higher highs and higher lows, the currency impact on precious metals is likely to remain bearish today. Yet another outside market negative for gold and silver is the ongoing corrective action in energy prices. Further risk-off selling in equities could also weigh on gold and silver today. However, fear of the Fed is all-encompassing within the precious metals many other commodities. Therefore, the path of least resistance is down, with those looking to get long advised to implement stops below $1,740. In a developing negative for silver prices, ETF holdings have had several large daily declines recently. Yesterday they declined by 2.5 million ounces and are now only 1.4% higher year to date. A similar stop point for long March silver positions is $21.40.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Anchorage Capital to close $7.4 bln flagship hedge fund - WSJ

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Anchorage Capital Group is closing its flagship fund after 18 years and returning the $7.4 billion it manages to clients, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Anchorage didn't give a date by which clients would receive all of their money back from the...
MARKETS
kitco.com

China's 2022 steel demand set to dip on property policy, pandemic

* Crude steel production seen to fall for two straight years. By Min Zhang and Dominique Patton BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's steel consumption will dip 0.7% on an annual basis in 2022, following an expected decline of 4.7% this year, as tougher policies for the real estate market and uncertainties linked to COVID-19 curb demand, a government consultancy said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle99.com

California Residents Will Receive $1100 Stimulus Checks – Details Inside

More than 800,000 California residents will receive stimulus checks worth $575 million soon. Eligible residents will receive checks worth $1,100 each. The California government will issue these checks as a part of Golden State Stimulus II. The US Sun reports that the beneficiaries will receive payments through mails. The first...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kitco.com

Latam FX dips before Fed, Colombian peso recovers from steep drop

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies fell on Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to shed light on the bank's plan for tapering policy, while Colombia's peso was steady after its worst day in 21 months. MSCI's index of Latin American (Latam) currencies (.MILA00000CUS) fell...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

China to levy higher tariffs on pork imports in 2022 amid supply glut

BEIJING/CHICAGO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China will raise import tariffs on most pork products next year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, after the world's top producer rapidly expanded domestic production and reduced its needs for imports. Tariffs for most favoured nations will return to 12% on Jan. 1, from...
ECONOMY

