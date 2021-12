The William Campbell Generals boys basketball team picked up their second road win of the young hoops season with a 62-55 victory over Rustburg this past Friday night. The Generals would race out to an early ten point lead before the Red Devils would rally late in the second quarter to close the gap to 25-20 at halftime. The second half would see both schools get red hot from beyond the arc as the teams would combine to make 14 three-pointers in the game. Eight of those came from the Generals as guard Colten Allen hit three of his own trifectas while scoring a game-high 16 points to help lead his team to a four point advantage after three quarters of play. Rustburg would keep the game close in the fourth quarter behind the long-range shooting of guards Tayvon Vassal-Crider (15 points) and Terence Parrish (11 points) but the Generals would pull away late for the big road win.

RUSTBURG, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO