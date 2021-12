One Chicago family is in mourning after two unknown men attacked their a loved one as he attempted to hang Christmas lights. Jose Eleazar Téllez, 49, had gone outside his home in Gage Park — about two miles east of Chicago's Midway Airport — around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday to hang Christmas lights, police told Chicago NBC affiliate WMAQ, when he was approached by two men "who were armed with blunt objects." The two men hit him repeatedly as his daughter reportedly witnessed the violent act.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO