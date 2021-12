The final UFC pay-per-view of 2021 is now in the books and it will certainly end up as one of the most memorable cards of the entire year. In the main event of UFC 269, Charles Oliveira defied expectations and choked out Dustin Poirier in the third round to retain his lightweight championship. Heading into the night, Oliveira was the decided underdog going up against Poirier, who many believed was already the best 155-pound fighter in the world — he just didn’t have the title around his waist.

