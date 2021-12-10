ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Wire staff predictions for the game against the Steelers

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
 6 days ago
Photo: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings and Steelers have both been up and down throughout 2021.

With Minnesota and Pittsburgh in short-term windows, both teams could use this game to bolster postseason hopes. The Vikings need to utilize the passing game as often as they can with Dalvin Cook dealing with an injury. Who is going to win? Only time will tell.

Here are the Vikings Wire staff predictions for the Week 14 game:

Jack White — Vikings Wire

Photo: Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have their primary back, Dalvin Cook, dealing with a shoulder injury, but that won’t matter. Minnesota passes all over the Pittsburgh defense and keeps the playoff hopes alive for another week. Vikings 24, Steelers 20.

Allison Koehler — Steelers Wire

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers couldn’t be facing the Vikings at a worse time. Coming off a loss to the previously winless Lions, they’re going to be fired up for a win. Even without their two offensive stars, I look for them to pull off a win. Vikings 14, Steelers, 10.

Curt Popejoy — Steelers Wire

Photo: Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have every reason to not win this game. But I think they ride the momentum from last weeks win and pull off yet another upset. I look for another huge game from T.J. Watt and lots of no huddle from Ben Roethlisberger. Steelers 27, Vikings 21

Tyler Forness — Vikings Wire

Photo: Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP

For Mike Zimmer, this is as must-win as it gets. Back in 2010, the crowd turned on then head coach Brad Childress in a game against the Lions where they needed a last-second field goal to win with “Fire Childress” chants. If things go south tonight against the Steelers just four days after losing to a putrid Lions team, we may see the same result. Without Adam Thielen, the Vikings are going to need KJ Osborn to step up in his absence and I think they come up just a tad short against a good Steelers team. Steelers 31 Vikings 27

