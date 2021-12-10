Priority Bits stripped in destination VM

I built an ESXi instance on an 8GB Raspberry Pi using a 256Gb USB stick (plugged directly into the USB 3.0 port on the Pi). I did a SHIFT+O at boot and enabled AutoPartition. It automatically created a 100+ GB partition for the OS, and a 100+ GB partition for the datastore. When it first boots up, I am able to see the space in the datastore. But, as soon as I try to create a new VM, or upload an ISO to the datastore, it fails, and the space available in the datastore goes to 0 bytes. I am still able to operate in the console, so I assume the USB is still accessible. I've tried re-scanning and rebooting the PI, but it does not make the USB datastore accessible again.

