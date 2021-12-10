ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priority Bits stripped in destination VM

By sreeve3939

 6 days ago

Have a VM connected to a vss with its own uplink. Another VM on same hypervisor also connected to a vss with its own uplink also. These two uplinks are directly connected. pings work fine between the two interfaces on the VMs. However, when traffic is sent from one...



vmware.com

vRA8: Delete a VM Custom Property via REST?

Swagger shows us an example of how to add customProperties with PATCH at the below uri, but what about deleting a property?. Keeping with the above as an example, how could I go about deleting property additionalProp3 ?. Thanks in advance!

vmware.com

Can't start Windows 11 on ARM VM in Fusion after importing Parallels ARM VM

I have an M1 MacBook Pro that I have Parallels on. I created a Windows 11 on ARM VM in Parallels which starts and runs fine. I then installed VMware Fusion Tech Preview, it found and imported the Parallels Windows 11 for ARM VM. But when I try to start the VM, that Fusion created, it says it's an x86 Architechure and says to see KB-84273, which would be true "IF" it wasn't Windows 11 on ARM OS. Why is it giving this error after a successful import of this ARM VM? Any help would be appreciated. I've attached the screenshot of the message.

vmware.com

Win 11 host cannot communicate with vm with bridged nic

I just discovered that I can't access my web server in the VM in vmware workstation on my Win 11 desktop. This has worked fine before. The VM can connect to internet and other computers on the network. The other computers can also connect to my VM just fine. It's...

vmware.com

Freeze host and VM 7.0.3b

I have an upgraded version of VMWare ESXi 7.0 Update 3b (build 18905247) on the server. Unfortunately, the server gradually freezes and marks the VM as faulty. After the rest, everything repeats. You can't go back, Shift + R won't find anything. Is there a solution to how to return ESXi to 7.0.2d or fix this error?

vmware.com

VM's not assigned by IP address's

Looking your valid suggestions on below query to be fixed. recently we configured a cluster and applied host profile assigned after customization, while deploying new VM's we are getting IP Address, assigned to the VM, DHCP configured for these VM's (this is for VDI environment). Host _nics and everything seems...

vmware.com

Vmware ESXI 5.1 - how know when HA move some VM

Hi guys , i have actually 3 machines . 1 machine its my desktop cluster ( vcenter 5.1 ) on servers dell i have multiples VM's like windows , linux , for some reason the checkbox "Enable HA " on cluster of the Vmware was checked , unhappy microsoft has initialize a audit recently e they are saying that we need buy the same licences ( windows server , sqlserver ) on first server to the second server .







vmware.com

PXE Boot option for VM not availible

VM: E1000 network adapter with 100 GB empty harddisk. -Cant see the option "force BIOS setup" -I can only see this - please see screenshot. VM is set for EFI, there's an option on your screenshot for the EFI startup screen. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. 3 Replies. VM is set for...

vmware.com

get vm with multiple criteria

I have to extract the vms which have the se in centos and redhat, how can i create this condition, i have a script like this but the "and" is not recognized. $VmInfo = Get-VM | where{$_.Guest.State -eq "Running"} | where{($_.Guest.OSFullName -match "centos") or ($_.Guest.OSFullName -match "Red Hat")} $VMS = ($VmInfo).Name $VMS = $VMS | sort.

vmware.com

USB datastore disappears after trying to create VM

I built an ESXi instance on an 8GB Raspberry Pi using a 256Gb USB stick (plugged directly into the USB 3.0 port on the Pi). I did a SHIFT+O at boot and enabled AutoPartition. It automatically created a 100+ GB partition for the OS, and a 100+ GB partition for the datastore. When it first boots up, I am able to see the space in the datastore. But, as soon as I try to create a new VM, or upload an ISO to the datastore, it fails, and the space available in the datastore goes to 0 bytes. I am still able to operate in the console, so I assume the USB is still accessible. I've tried re-scanning and rebooting the PI, but it does not make the USB datastore accessible again.

vmware.com

Disable start VM if host does not have resources

Could i ask something about VMware vCenter Server 6.7. It possible setup restriction or user rights about starting VMs, if host resources (RAM, CPU) are less than 10% or less than 10 GHz/20 GB RAM left. Because our users dont respect host resources and start vms even if host doesnt...

vmware.com

Retreive VM TAGs association via VMware SOAP API

We need to retreive VM Tags via VMware SOAP API. Through the SOAP API we have been able to retrieve all the information related to the VMs that we needed (querying Managed Object - HostSystem), including the "custom attributes" except for the TAGs (we need to read the tag association of VMs)

vmware.com

Re: Fusion 12.2.1 issue with Open VM Tools

I am a casual Fusion user for about the last 10 years and in no way am I an expert. In that time, I have been able to do the things I need for miscellaneous testing purposes. I am now running into an issue that has raised its head since the 12.2 update. My apologies up front for the novel....

vmware.com

Re: Set 2 disk for vm from different data store

I have this scenario, I have a unity 380xt, with dae attached.,. So I have 2 data store, 1 from dpe, the 2 from dar. So I need to install a windows vm 2019 to act as file server, this vm should have 2 disk 1 from dpe and the second from dae.

vmware.com

VM web console freezes randomly

I have an issue about a VM on an ESX while i'm trying to use the web console or VMRC. I can open the web console and log in on the VM but it freeze randomly with sometime a cut screen. The OS and apps works well in background. this...

vmware.com

Re: Updated VMWARE Player to 16.2.0 -> VM slow to ...

Just updated vmware player to 16.2.0 and after successful installation launched my virtual Windows Server 2019 and it was slow to start and when I got it up, it was not responding at all. I run all my virtual machines from USB3 SSD hard drive, no problems until this update. Hopefully they will fix this issue soon! Downgraded back to 16.0.0 and issue went away. Hopefully this is the right place to inform you guys! I will submit more info if needed!

vmware.com

Migrate a VM from vCloud director v10 to standalone ESXi

I have one non-critical VM and like to migrate to another standalone ESXi which has local storage. Its located on shared storage. Export&Import OVF is one option since the destination is standalone ESXi. If not add ESXi temporarily to source VC and do an SVmotion ( ensure we do proper VCD cleanup ) and remove the host after the migration.


