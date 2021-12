Crews are beginning site work on The Point at 620-Retail II center from CSW Development 17280 N. RM 620, Round Rock. The developer's website states that one of the two tenant spaces in the project has been leased by Sherwin-Williams with the remaining suite, including a drive-thru, available for lease. Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation permitting shows the structure is expected to be completed in early 2022. CSW representatives were not responsive to requests for additional information about the project's timeline. www.cswdevelopment.com.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO