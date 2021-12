It's been an amazing year for the S&P 500 by most measures. But don't assume it's over: Good years for stocks are followed by even more gains 80% of the time. Investors might assume following a 23.5% gain in the S&P 500, gravity will set in. But reality tells a different story. The S&P 500 jumped 10.4%, on average, in the year following a gain of 20% or more, says Sam Stovall, strategist at CFRA looking at data since World War II. And more importantly: the S&P 500 rose 80% of the time in the year following such a big gain.

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO