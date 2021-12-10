Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (12-13) play against the San Antonio Spurs (15-15) at AT&T Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday December 9, 2021

Denver Nuggets 111, San Antonio Spurs 123 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:

Thoughts on the Nuggets loss to the Spurs on the B2B, including:

-Jokić running out of gas

-Perimeter defense never really showing up

-Facu’s three-point shooting

-Zeke’s bench role

and more… denverstiffs.com/2021/12/9/2282… – 1:20 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Derrick loved the way the Spurs battled: “Jokic is a handful…(Jakob) tipping the ball. Jak had a lot of 2nd-chance opportunities, which led to 3s and stuff like that. Just battling, working. (Keita) was huge holding Gordon, battling, pushing him out. They were all huge.” – 12:03 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Derrick White on what Pop called his “stupendous” play:

“I just try to go out and be aggressive. Teammates doing a good job of putting me in positions to succeed and just got to go out there and make plays.” – 12:01 AM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

everybody eats 🍽 #GoSpursGo

Derrick: 23 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST | 2 BLK

Lonnie: 21 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST

Dejounte: 20 PTS | 9 AST | 8 REB

Doug: 17 PTS | 3 REB

Drew: 14 PTS | 6 REB

Jakob: 9 PTS | 9 REB | 7 AST | 2 BLK

Devin: 9 PTS | 5 REB | 2 BLK

Keita: 7 PTS | 9 REB | 2 AST | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/WUAIyN9fYq – 11:53 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Malone: “It was unofficially double-digit blow bys for probably 20-plus points…whether it was Dejounte Murray, Derrick White. Lonnie Walker off the bench was a real difference maker, attacking us. Then when a guy got beat there was no help. It was layup after layup.” – 11:38 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Pop on the #Nuggets brutal schedule:

“I don’t care. We just had the same thing. Everybody has it. They know it. We all go through it…We are all going to have those nights where the schedule is against us. We had that the other day.” – 11:36 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Nuggets coach Michael Malone:

“They were the aggressor from the beginning…They had us on our heels. Man, that’s the worst feeling in the world. We made a couple of runs to try to get back in the game a little bit, but we just couldn’t sustain anything.” – 11:36 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Chart: Spurs frequency of shots from the paint, 3PT line, and mid-range in last 7 games.

Another note, the Spurs have seen a rise in free throw attempts and makes in the last 7 games pic.twitter.com/h35wMuvF5j – 11:35 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop praised Jakob’s D on Jokic:

“That’s a tough one: ‘Go guard the MVP of the league.’ But he scored 22, had his boards (13), had his assists (10) like he always does. But if he had 35 on top of that, that would have been a problem. Jakob did as good a job as he could do.” – 11:33 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

What stood out on defense for Spurs vs Nuggets?

-Denver never led (3rd time SA hasn’t allowed an opp to lead in a game)

-DEN 44 paint pts

-DEN 12 FTs made

-DEN 31% mid-range accuracy

-Spurs 7 blocks

-DEN just 5 off rebounds – 11:30 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

We’ve got another shot at them on Saturday.

Tonight’s takeaways ⤵️

nba.com/nuggets/news/n… – 11:30 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

What stood out on offense in Spurs win vs Denver?

-45 pts from 3PT

-43% acc from 3PT

-58 paint pts

-60% paint acc

-16 made FTs

-32 assists

-70% assist percentage

-14 off rebs

-19 fast break pts

-40% of att from 3PT – 11:23 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Locked in and got the job done ✊

Running it back on Saturday. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/ldEKkkfukF – 11:22 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Chart: Spurs game-by-game % of shots from mid-range pic.twitter.com/BYgoJM5SME – 11:21 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Asked about Denver being in the midst of a brutal travel sked, Pop said:

“I don’t care. We just had the same thing. Everybody has it. They know it. We all go through it…We are all going to have those nights where the schedule is against us. We had that the other day.” – 11:11 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Coach Malone was concerned about the Spurs attacking the paint pregame.

The Spurs scored 58 points in the paint and made 60% of their paint shots. – 11:10 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs improve to 4-2 as favorites.

They’re also 8-2 when leading by 15 points in a game. – 11:08 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

After a garbage ⚽️ day – only Real Sociedad isn’t dead to me – we appreciate a perfect 7-0 (+22% ROI) basketball night @WagerTalk

💰💰💰💰💰💰💰

Seton Hall PK, St. John’s/Monmouth OVER 153.5, New Mexico -13, Iowa St +5.5, Jazz -3, Spurs ML, Dejounte Murray OVER 34.5 pts+rebs+asts – 11:05 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Loser’s Lounge is live.

✅ Crushed on the boards

🦴 Bones slumping

🚗 Road trip almost over

youtube.com/watch?v=RW0KFw… – 10:57 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Pop called Derrick White “stupendous” tonight, which is probably a word we don’t use often enough just in general. – 10:54 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Boards were huge tonight. Nuggets were outrebounded 54-33. The Spurs had 20 second chance points off of 14 offensive rebounds. 7 in the first quarter and 7 in the third quarter. – 10:52 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets played hard on the second night of their b2b, but couldn’t overcome a 74-point half. The effort was there, at least in the second half.

Denver falls 123-111 to San Antonio, still with a chance to win the road trip (4-3) on Saturday. – 10:52 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

SPURS WIN!!! 🥳 #PorVida pic.twitter.com/R6mtTyJyOV – 10:52 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“Good competitive night. The defense held up and that allowed us to play well. Thrilled with the 32 assists.” – Coach Pop on the Spurs’ win against the Nuggets – 10:51 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they drop this one to the Spurs, 123-111.

-B2B and crushed in the hustle stats like rebounds, fast break, and second chance

-Joker triple-double, but the defense wasn’t there once again

-Morris/Barton/AG stuck in quick sand on perimeter D pic.twitter.com/Is3VMGyhGz – 10:50 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs pick up the 123-111 win over the Nuggets.

The Spurs improve to…

…9-15 overall

…5-7 at home

…4-11 against the West

…1-1 vs Denver pic.twitter.com/rHxdx4Caqs – 10:48 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

The high PnR was killing the Spurs defensively prior to Jokic checking back in. Obviously Jokic presents a nightmare matchup on his own, but going back through Jokic and away from that high PnR played into the Spurs’ hands a little… as ridiculous as that sounds – 10:46 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Lonnie is in the zone! ♨️

21 PTS | 3 3PM | 4 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/zs8YEoBber – 10:43 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Jock Landale made a big splash in his Austin Spurs debut, scoring 26 points on 12 of 14, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range, in 29 minutes.

Led by the 26-year-old rookie from Australia, Austin downed the Texas Legends, 125-98. – 10:43 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

On a back-to-back tonight in San Antonio: Nikola Jokic gets his 3rd triple-double in his last three games and the 62nd triple-double of his career. He’s now tied with James Harden for the 7th-most in NBA history. – 10:40 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

*whispers*

another triple-double for Nikola – 10:38 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

There goes another triple-double for Nikola Jokic.

22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. His fifth of the year. – 10:38 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Just in case this gets to overtime: Jeff Green has fouled out. – 10:38 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

There’s just no perimeter defense in Denver’s backcourt. – 10:32 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

21 point night for Derrick White.

White has been attacking the Nuggets interior defense, with 12 of his points in the paint.

Spurs by 9 – 10:31 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

The Spurs are +20 on the glass, and it’s somehow a five-point game. – 10:29 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Lonnie Walker can start on the “El Teaso” team. Looking like a Hall of Famer tonight. – 10:27 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Back to back JaMychal Green threes. Deserved that friendly roll. – 10:27 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Nuggets have trimmed the Spurs’ lead from the 3PT line down to 3 points.

That 13 point lead the Spurs had a few minutes ago is down to 5. – 10:27 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs’ inability to extend this lead with Jokic off the floor is feeling … dangerous. Denver doing just enough to keep this one in range. – 10:26 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Zeke’s N🚫T allowing it pic.twitter.com/M5wxe8LrL9 – 10:26 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

one to go 🙏

#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/JNJropl4jk – 10:24 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Bones has been disastrous tonight. He’ll get his legs back under him soon – and he finally buys a bucket as I type that – 10:23 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

This is a @Davon Reed appreciation post 🔒 pic.twitter.com/8zyW5NI1yH – 10:20 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Headed to the final frame pic.twitter.com/C6jxoQgkXA – 10:19 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

3Q: Spurs by 10

Spurs take 3Q 26-25.

Spurs winning 3PT line by 12 points pic.twitter.com/IFuPDi6zY6 – 10:19 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Bones needs a bounce back in the fourth quarter. He’s been rough. – 10:18 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

I’ll feel ok about this game if the Nuggets can find a way to get it to 7 or less by the time Jokic checks back in. – 10:18 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs up 100-90 heading to the fourth quarter, which feels about where the game should be. – 10:17 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Aaron Gordon’s been a beast tonight. Yesterday in New Orleans he played way too much on the perimeter. Tonight, all but one of his field goal attempts have come in the deep paint. He’s 9-12 from the floor for 23 points. pic.twitter.com/GUfgVwtbXk – 10:17 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs go from “they’re about to run this lead out” to “omg they’re about to blow this” to “they’re about to run this lead out” faster than any team I know. – 10:16 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Devin Vassell now with 9 points in his return.

He gets his first three to fall.

Devin’s three pushes the Spurs’ lead back to 7 after Denver got within 4 – 10:15 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Aaron Gordon has been roughing up KBD tonight. – 10:11 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

I am once again asking a non-Jokic Nugget to grab a dang rebound. – 10:09 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Nuggets are doing a good job of keeping this game close through various moments when it looks as if the Spurs are going to push out the lead. The non-Jokic minutes (whenever they come) will probably tell the tale. – 9:59 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Nikola Jokic is just the second player in NBA history to record at least 500 points, 250 rebounds, and 125 assists through his first 20 games of a season.

He joins Oscar Robertson, who did so in 1961-62, the season in which he averaged a triple-double. – 9:56 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Aaron Gordon’s now 8-of-10 for 18 points so far. His shot chart … pic.twitter.com/fv61U9vFMq – 9:56 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

The Nikola/AG connection >>> pic.twitter.com/8fQhydBaEG – 9:56 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Aaron Gordon now with 14 of his 18 points in the paint

Spurs by 7 – 9:55 PM

Michael De Leon @mdeleon

Totally forgot to do a @projectspurs giveaway in November so we are giving away a Big Three canvas by @sxharw. First person to respond with the new term @TheVickieVix coined on the most recent Spurs Rewind wins it. Continental US only unfortunately. pic.twitter.com/NSjzeEnwmf – 9:45 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

This game was served on a platter for the Spurs to take against a beat-up, tired team, and so far they’ve brought the necessary energy. But it’s probably a little closer than it should be right now. Can’t imagine Pop is thrilled giving up 65 points, despite the 74 scored. – 9:44 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

highest scoring half of the season!! 🤙

#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/bDw74iJEJf – 9:44 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Numbers from the first 24 📊 pic.twitter.com/5oAS81z51a – 9:43 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Btw, that was Drew Eubanks’ first three-pointer of the season. Sometimes it’s just that kinda night. – 9:42 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The trend continues.

Just 2 mid-range attempts for the Spurs in that first half pic.twitter.com/Jftw31FGF9 – 9:42 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Spurs 74-65.

-Jokić with 18-9-5

-Nuggets starters were basically all even

-Full bench unit was used and couldn’t score. I bet Barton plays over Nnaji in second half pic.twitter.com/mzc7hxAls4 – 9:38 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

If you thought Jokic would use being on a b2b as an excuse, you thought wrong.

The league MVP is up to 18/9/5 at the half, has got his team back in the game after being down big & has gotten 14 pts from Barton as well.

If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:38 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Summer League defense out here in this Nuggets / Spurs game. Denver is playing sloppy as hell the last 2 games – the whole road trip really after Game 1 – but they’re still within reach in this game despite never once playing defense on any first half possession. Impressive. – 9:37 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

It’s a great night for the Nuggets to get over their 3rd quarter slumps. – 9:36 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Back after a quick break pic.twitter.com/DRPBM95LC3 – 9:35 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Spurs by 9

Spurs take 2Q 37-36

Spurs winning FT line by 6 points pic.twitter.com/Ic7saXsO4J – 9:35 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Barton had Derrick White at the top of the key and let him go right down main street. He has been rough containing dribble penetration tonight. All of Denver’s perimeter defenders have forgot how to do it honestly. – 9:35 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

The Spurs led by as many as 18 in the 2Q, saw that whittled to four, then closed with five straight points in the final 51.2 seconds (including a Eubanks 3-pointer) to take a 74-65 cushion into the break. – 9:35 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

It’s happening again. Nikola Jokic scores Denver’s last eight points of the quarter. He’s got 18 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists at the break. Nuggets trail by nine. – 9:34 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

That Spurs 18 point lead is down to 4 points.

Nuggets putting together multiple stops in a row – 9:32 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

It does not seem like Jokic has had a big half, and yet, he’s sitting on 16 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. – 9:31 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Second-chance points in style

Courtesy of Uncle Jeff and MONT3 👌 pic.twitter.com/trm5r8PLYI – 9:28 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets starters are currently net neutral on the evening. They will be fine. Bench needs a better stint in the second half. – 9:27 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Spurs were up 18 at the 4:54 mark, their biggest lead of the game. Since then, #Nuggets on a 10-2 run, led by Morris/Gordon. Denver needs production anywhere it can get it. – 9:26 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

There are many factors as to why the Spurs have been revived a bit over the past several games. Derrick White looking like Derrick White is somewhere near the top of the list. He’s been fantastic. – 9:25 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

HANG TIME CRAZYYY!! 😱🔥

@Devin Vassell | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/g1xN0ujJgJ – 9:24 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

patience is a virtue 🙏

@Dejounte Murray ➡️ @Drew Eubanks pic.twitter.com/GJXNIEUYhZ – 9:21 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Spurs’ largest leads in last 7 games:

vs BOS: +24

vs WAS: +18

@ POR: +31

@ GSW: +22

@ PHX: +11 (L)

vs NYK: +5

vs DEN: +18 (just a few mins ago) – 9:20 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Spurs’ bench with 29 points. Denver’s bench with 9. It’s not too complicated. – 9:19 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Getting wing envy from the Spurs. – 9:18 PM

Michael De Leon @mdeleon

Spurs just making everything – 9:18 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

With Vassell back and a good Lonnie Walker night so far, the Spurs’ bench is back to being potent. – 9:17 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic checked out with a three-point deficit. Now he’ll check in with a 13-point one. – 9:15 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

OK, I think Devin Vassell’s quad is good. – 9:14 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nuggets fans the moment that Nikola Jokic has to go to the bench. pic.twitter.com/RxVGrJ8LE0 – 9:13 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs have led by 15 points in 5 of their last 7 games – 9:13 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

10th 15-point lead of the season for the Spurs in 24 games

SA enters 7-2 when leading by 15 – 9:12 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Thad Young in for Eubanks (who was playing well) – 9:11 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Spurs are outscoring the Nuggets 8-3 to begin the 2Q.

New largest lead of 13 points

Eubanks up to 8 points off the bench after his last make

Murray with 8 points after the deep pull-up three he took with time winding down – 9:10 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

great start through ☝️

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/SjGHYdNmod – 9:10 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

That’s all you can ask for in terms of shot selection from Denver’s second unit. Three consecutive wide-open threes, but Bones, Davon and Facu can’t connect.

Spurs’ lead balloons to 13. – 9:09 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

“Dejounte Murray bailed out that possession with a deep pull-up 3-pointer at the shot clock” is a sentence we could not have typed in seasons past. – 9:07 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

“Rolling to the rim!!” 😲 @Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/1vIojpp5xZ – 9:06 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Would like to see Denver draw up a three-pointer for Nnaji here. He’s been quiet for awhile since New York. – 9:05 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

put em in the spin cycle 🔄

@Derrick White | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/olyaqppi3k – 9:05 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets look like a team on the second night of b2b. Jokic looked exausted after his opening 10-minute stint, and Spurs just hung 37 in the first.

San Antonio with 11 second-chance points and 18 (!) points in the paint. And it’s hold-your-breath time with the bench now in. – 9:04 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Spurs by 8

Spurs hold Nuggets below 30, score 37 on offense.

McDermott, White 7 pts each | Barton 9 pts

Eubanks 6 pts | Gordon 7 pts

Spurs 49% of points in paint, 41% of points from three, 11% of points from FT line, 0% of points from mid-range – 9:04 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Spurs up 37-29 after 1Q. Two nights after getting assaulted by the Knicks on the offensive glass, they’re doing the same to Denver so far.

Seven offensive boards already, good for 11 second-chance points. – 9:03 PM

Michael De Leon @mdeleon

Aaron Gordon when he saw Keldon on the injury report pic.twitter.com/CSS2lrPHiW – 8:59 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Devin Vassell to check in soon – 8:57 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

For those charting these things: Drew Eubanks is the first big off the bench tonight. – 8:56 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

👀 smooooth

@Doug McDermott is dialed in with 7 PTS in the qtr pic.twitter.com/O5alwZdG5x – 8:56 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

That’s 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛 @Aaron Gordon 😤 pic.twitter.com/QuHVmLuMzH – 8:55 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets claw back into this one, but are still getting pummelled on the glass. SA with more offensive rebounds (six) than Denver has total rebounds (four).

Barton with a team-high seven so far, Jokic with 5/2/2 and AG with a ton of good activity inside. – 8:54 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

I’ve said many times that the Nuggets recipe for success with all these injuries is MVP-caliber play from Jokic and defense.

So far tonight, it’s the lack of defense killing them. Denver is getting blown by on the perimeter forcing their defense to scramble early. – 8:49 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets a step slow against the Spurs on offense and defense. That’s not gonna fly. – 8:49 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Jakob Poeltl, who I’ve been informed is the top offensive rebounder in the NBA, has two in the first 5 1/2 minutes tonight. Spurs up 22-12 early. – 8:49 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Beautiful ball movement ends with JOK3R 😍 pic.twitter.com/Yw6v3wBo4y – 8:46 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

14th double digit lead of the season for the Spurs in 24 games.

SA enters 8-5 when leading by 10. – 8:46 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Monte Morris pulling his arm back on a Jokic fast break pass because he knew Jokic wouldn’t miss him by that much – and it leading to a Barton 3 – is just Denver basketball. Trust your basketball wizard. – 8:46 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

love an early JOK3R sighting – 8:43 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

GAMETIME!!

Join the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops now to chat and play games while you watch the action!

➡️ https://t.co/ilcyDbXm8R pic.twitter.com/ptHaNlQrmN – 8:42 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

The Nuggets stick with the Morris-Barton-Gordon-Jeff Green-Jokic starting group tonight in the first of back-to-back games against the Spurs. Dejounte Murray opens the scoring with a 3 on San Antonio’s first possession. – 8:42 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets. – 8:41 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

first on the floor 👏

#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/MHN5f2MIJS – 8:37 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

arrived to work 💼

#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/SkAfOTuolD – 8:35 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets starters: Morris, Barton, Gordon, Green, Joker.

Now if they can just break the W-L-W-L-W pattern throughout this road trip … – 8:16 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Official lineup Spurs have turned into the scorer’s table tonight: Murray, White, McDermott, Bates-Diop, Poeltl.

Keldon Johnson remains out with a sprained ankle. – 8:15 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Same 🖐️ to start tonight!

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/bM02gS714r – 8:14 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Lounging pregame. Come join!

✅ Pop on Jokic

✅ Spurs-Nuggets matchup

✅ Jokic and NBA/Nuggets records

✅ Do you agree w/ Anthony Edwards scouting reports?

youtube.com/watch?v=LRj6jl… – 8:00 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Calm before the storm. pic.twitter.com/dK5wkmu7mU – 7:54 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Will Barton (right knee contusion) is available for Denver tonight. – 7:52 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Things we learned pregame from Denver coach/Spurs PR assistant Michael Malone: Jakob Poeltl leads the league in offensive rebounds, and ranks second in screen assists. Dejounte Murray ranks second in the NBA in deflections.

#TheMoreYouKnow – 7:48 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Nuggets Coach Michael Malone on the Spurs: pic.twitter.com/hPEYGgoKUH – 7:43 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop said he believes it will be “very, very helpful” for an organization as well-respected and mainstream as the Spurs to throw its weight behind the LGBTQ community and is hopeful it will make “an element of society out there…understand that this is important.” – 7:26 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop says he doesn’t know if the #Spurs’ Pride Night on Saturday will help change minds about the LGBTQ community and help make San Antonio a more inclusive city, but he said “you do what should be done.” – 7:24 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

As much as the schedule harmed the Spurs on Tuesday, it’s working in their favor tonight.

Denver nearing the end of a 7-game trip booked by someone without a grasp of US geography, and on the third game in four nights. Nuggets surely on fumes. – 7:18 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Back to Keldon’s status after spraining his right ankle on Tuesday, Pop indicated that the forward would probably not be ready to go on Saturday night either.

Keldon is out for tonight’s game against Denver. The Spurs play the Nuggets again on Saturday. – 7:11 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“I think Dejounte Murray and Derrick White are very quietly one of the more dangerous backcourts.” – Nuggets Coach Mike Malone

Malone talked about how the Spurs’ defense turns teams over. – 7:07 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

There is no official timeline for Keldon Johnson’s return after he sprained his right ankle on Tuesday night, but Pop said “it is not going to be a long period of time, for sure.” – 7:05 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Michael Malone pregame: “You’re never going to catch Zeke Nnaji cutting corners.”

“He does everything extremely hard, which is a great starting point.” – 7:04 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

𝙊𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚 📸

#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/4yfFKjvVTJ – 7:02 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop says “he thinks” Devin Vassell (right quad contusion) is available for tonight after missing 5 of the last 6 games, including the last 3 in a row. – 7:00 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Gregg Popovich on Nikola Jokic: “He’s too damn good. It’s not fair all the things he can do.”

“It’s kind of Larry Bird-ish in a way.” – 6:51 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

“He’s not going fast. He’s not jumping high. It’s kind of Larry Bird-ish…great hands, scores every which way. Involves all of his teammates.”

“Probably the best passing big man we’ve seen in a very long time.”

Coach Pop never passes up a chance to talk about Nikola Jokic. – 6:50 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Austin Rivers on IG Live says he tested negative for COVID for the first time today since starting quarantine at his home in Orlando. He says he could be out of quarantine in two or so days and has started to ramp up his conditioning. – 6:23 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Devin shares the importance of giving back during the holiday season 🤍

Join @Devin Vassell in supporting @safoodbank through his ‘Spread the Love’ Peanut Butter Drive! Bring jars of any kind to Spurs home games from Dec. 11-15th ⤵️ – 6:10 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

🎙Brand new Spurscast episode with @freeszn: projectspurs.com/2021/12/09/spu…

– Spurs in last 4 games

– Takeaways from 4 game winning streak

– Poeltl’s rim protection, Derrick White’s improvement

– Lonnie’s season through 23 games – 6:09 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

San Antonio #wanderingwinge along the Riverwalk pic.twitter.com/kS5P6tBH6x – 6:03 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Austin Rivers confirmed he had COVID on his IG live and has been quarantining in Orlando (where he has a house). Added the time off’s been good for his mental and physical health. Rivers said he’s been playing through injuries all season. – 5:57 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Congratulations to these two random people I just happened to see get engaged out my hotel window on the San Antonio River walk!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tfraHfufKu – 5:46 PM

Matt Dery @DerySpeaks

Crossover Thursday on Locked on Lions. #Lions completely sick with the flu facing Denver. We chat with @CodyRoarkNFL and @SayreBedinger. #FirstListen. DEC 9. https://t.co/iK9ejCjnW3 pic.twitter.com/IRnDy1W68s – 5:44 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

What will Nikola’s stat line be tonight? 🤔

Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!

👉 https://t.co/aEolNKZ6Nw

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/C8Lp62qGP5 – 5:10 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Happy Gregg Popovich? Even with the Spurs at 8-15? Happy enough to keep coaching beyond this season?

All those questions answered and explained here: marcstein.substack.com/p/secrets-out-… – 4:45 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Holy ****, Nuggets. After a stagnant offensive possession, Jokic gets Graham switched on him. But he passes the grenade to Barton. Then they have 4 guys back on defense, but Gordon commits the laziest of take fouls.

Oof. pic.twitter.com/wOubTrmuQH – 4:43 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic registered a 33.7 Game Score for last night’s 39 points (17-23 FG’s), 11 rebounds and 11 assists vs. the Pelicans.

It’s his highest GmSc of the year but would rank as only his 9th-best game from last season. – 4:32 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Keldon Johnson (ankle) is out tonight for the Spurs. He put 27 points on the Nuggets earlier this season. – 4:07 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone’s the ultimate player’s coach. The latest example: He took JaMychal Green aside at shootaround yesterday and told the veteran he still believes in him. Malone sticks with Green in the rotation. Last night it paid off. pic.twitter.com/QNw3Peys7x – 3:54 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

The ultimate cheat code 🎮

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/cii50aY6ck – 3:46 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked on Pelicans is live!

🏀 Glass half full or half empty after loss to Nuggets?

🏀 Herb Jones dunks on Nikola Jokic

🏀 Offense struggles at the end

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/iKhjpzJWdk – 3:44 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Nikola Jokic has a 34.0 PER this season, on pace to shatter the current highest mark of 31.9 by Giannis in 2019-20.

The difference between Jokic and Giannis (2.1) is the same difference between Giannis and Kevin Durant in 2013-14, who has the 30th-best single-season PER. – 3:36 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic on JaMychal Green: “I said one time he’s a guy I wish I could play with for the rest of my life. Because he’s a winner. He’s not going to quit. He’s a really strong guy who’s going to give you a lot on the floor. I cannot be mad at him because I know he’s going 100%” pic.twitter.com/jgibwLYmhT – 3:32 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Will Barton (non-COVID illness) is probable for Denver’s back-to-back tonight in San Antonio. Austin Rivers (health and safety protocols) is out. No one’s resting, as of right now. – 3:21 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Here’s the collection sked for Devin Vassell’s “Spread the Love” peanut butter drive to help the @safoodbank:

Dec. 11 vs. Denver Nuggets from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 vs. New Orleans Pelicans from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 15 vs. Charlotte Hornets from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – 3:16 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

After watching him go through shootaround this morning, Spurs have upgraded Devin Vassell from doubtful to probable. He missed the last 3 games with a bruised right quad.

In an expected move, the club downgraded Keldon Johnson (right ankle sprain) from doubtful to out. – 2:58 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

First of two straight vs. Denver tonight!

🆚 @Denver Nuggets

⏰ 7:30pm CT

📍 @attcenter

📺 @BallySportsSA

🎟 https://t.co/ns6mrb1iOr

📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/uy7h7bk1Ae – 2:44 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Dozier, Murray, Porter, and Rivers are all out tonight.

Will Barton III (non-COVID illness) is probable. pic.twitter.com/GBGaEj4Nl5 – 2:32 PM