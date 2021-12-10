Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.
AFC North rivals will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Cleveland Browns (6-6) face the Baltimore Ravens (8-4).
Over/under insights
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.
- In 41.7% of Baltimore's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 44.7 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 44 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- Browns games this season feature an average total of 46.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 42.5-point total for this game is 5.1 points below the 47.6 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.
Browns stats and trends
- In Cleveland's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Browns have just one ATS win in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Browns average just 0.5 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Ravens allow (21.7).
- Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.
- The Browns average just 2.6 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Ravens allow per outing (356.7).
- Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 356.7 yards.
- The Browns have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).
Ravens stats and trends
- In Baltimore's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Ravens won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Ravens put up just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns give up (22.3).
- Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.
- The Ravens collect 387.9 yards per game, 72.3 more yards than the 315.6 the Browns allow.
- Baltimore is 3-6 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up more than 315.6 yards.
- The Ravens have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Home and road insights
- Cleveland has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-2 overall there, this year.
- At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-4).
- Cleveland has hit the over twice in six home games this season.
- Browns home games this season average 44.6 total points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
- Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, on the road.
- The Ravens are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.
- In six away games this season, Baltimore has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 45.9 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
