Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) grabs Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

AFC North rivals will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Cleveland Browns (6-6) face the Baltimore Ravens (8-4).

Odds for Browns vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.
  • In 41.7% of Baltimore's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 44.7 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Browns games this season feature an average total of 46.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.5-point total for this game is 5.1 points below the 47.6 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.

Browns stats and trends

  • In Cleveland's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Browns have just one ATS win in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Browns average just 0.5 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Ravens allow (21.7).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.
  • The Browns average just 2.6 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Ravens allow per outing (356.7).
  • Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 356.7 yards.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).
Ravens stats and trends

  • In Baltimore's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Ravens won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Ravens put up just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns give up (22.3).
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.3 points.
  • The Ravens collect 387.9 yards per game, 72.3 more yards than the 315.6 the Browns allow.
  • Baltimore is 3-6 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up more than 315.6 yards.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Cleveland has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-4).
  • Cleveland has hit the over twice in six home games this season.
  • Browns home games this season average 44.6 total points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, on the road.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • In six away games this season, Baltimore has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Ravens away games this season is 45.9 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

IN THIS ARTICLE
