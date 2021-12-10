Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Nov 28, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the football against Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the second period at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (5-7) have an NFC South matchup in Week 14 versus the Atlanta Falcons (5-7).

Odds for Panthers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Atlanta's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

Sunday's total is 3.8 points higher than the combined 37.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.8 points per game, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 41.5-point total for this game is 6.5 points below the 48.0 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Panthers average 8.0 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Falcons allow (27.7).

Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team records more than 27.7 points.

The Panthers collect 58.4 fewer yards per game (308.7), than the Falcons give up per outing (367.1).

When Carolina churns out over 367.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 20 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (12).

Falcons stats and trends

In Atlanta's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in six chances).

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Falcons score 3.1 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Panthers surrender (21.1).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.

The Falcons average 25.4 more yards per game (316.3) than the Panthers give up per matchup (290.9).

Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out more than 290.9 yards.

The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.

The Panthers have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in six home games, Carolina has hit the over twice.

This season, Panthers home games average 44.3 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

On the road, Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.

Away from home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in three of six road games Atlanta has gone over the total.

Falcons away games this season average 48.4 total points, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

