NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Nov 28, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the football against Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the second period at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (5-7) have an NFC South matchup in Week 14 versus the Atlanta Falcons (5-7).

Odds for Panthers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.
  • So far this season, 58.3% of Atlanta's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • Sunday's total is 3.8 points higher than the combined 37.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 48.8 points per game, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 41.5-point total for this game is 6.5 points below the 48.0 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Panthers stats and trends

  • In Carolina's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • This year, the Panthers average 8.0 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Falcons allow (27.7).
  • Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team records more than 27.7 points.
  • The Panthers collect 58.4 fewer yards per game (308.7), than the Falcons give up per outing (367.1).
  • When Carolina churns out over 367.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 20 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (12).
Falcons stats and trends

  • In Atlanta's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Falcons score 3.1 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Panthers surrender (21.1).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.
  • The Falcons average 25.4 more yards per game (316.3) than the Panthers give up per matchup (290.9).
  • Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out more than 290.9 yards.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.
  • The Panthers have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, in six home games, Carolina has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Panthers home games average 44.3 points, 2.8 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
  • On the road, Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.
  • Away from home, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in three of six road games Atlanta has gone over the total.
  • Falcons away games this season average 48.4 total points, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

