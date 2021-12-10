Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) watches from the sidelines late in the fourth quarter as they lose to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Mass. Titans Patriots 154

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will look to halt their four-game losing run versus the Tennessee Titans (8-4) in Week 14.

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 3.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 50.9 points per game, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Titans games this season is 49.5, 6.0 points more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.

Tennessee has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Titans put up 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per matchup the Jaguars allow.

Tennessee is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.7 points.

The Titans average just 10.9 fewer yards per game (354.2) than the Jaguars give up per contest (365.1).

Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 365.1 yards.

The Titans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 15 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

This year, the Jaguars have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on just two of 12 set point totals (16.7%).

This year the Jaguars score 9.2 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Titans give up (24.2).

The Jaguars rack up 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans give up (354.1).

Jacksonville is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team amasses over 354.1 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over seven more times (21 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or more.

Tennessee has hit the over twice in six home games this season.

The average point total in Titans home games this season is 50.0 points, 6.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Jacksonville is 0-5 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

This season, in five away games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

This season, Jaguars away games average 46.3 points, 2.8 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

