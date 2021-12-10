New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton in the second half against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will aim to stop their five-game skid in a clash against the New York Jets (3-9) in Week 14.

Odds for Saints vs. Jets

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in seven of 12 games this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in seven of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 40.9 points per game, 2.1 less than the total in this contest.

The 53.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.6 more than the 43 total in this contest.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.5, 1.5 points more than Sunday's total of 43.

In 2021, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 1.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Saints put up 7.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Jets surrender (30.6).

When New Orleans scores more than 30.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Saints average 79.5 fewer yards per game (317.3), than the Jets allow per contest (396.8).

In games that New Orleans churns out more than 396.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jets have forced (9).

Jets stats and trends

In New York's 12 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Jets have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in eight chances).

New York has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this season (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Jets average 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Saints surrender (23.0).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.

The Jets average just 19.5 fewer yards per game (327.0) than the Saints allow (346.5).

In games that New York piles up more than 346.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Saints have forced (17).

Home and road insights

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this season.

In four of six home games this season, New York has gone over the total.

Jets home games this season average 44.5 total points, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under (43).

This year away from home, New Orleans is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

New Orleans has hit the over in three of six away games this year.

This season, Saints away games average 43.3 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (43).

