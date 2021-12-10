Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) defends during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It'll be the Denver Broncos (6-6) versus the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) in NFL Week 14 action.

Odds for Broncos vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Denver's games this season have gone over 42 points four of 12 times.

In 50% of Detroit's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.7, is 5.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.5 more than the 42 over/under in this contest.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42-point over/under for this game is 4.1 points below the 46.1 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10 points or more.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 12 opportunities (16.7%).

The Broncos score 19.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Lions allow per contest (26.3).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Broncos average 37.0 fewer yards per game (343.9), than the Lions give up per outing (380.9).

Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals over 380.9 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Lions have forced (14).

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's 12 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Lions have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 10 points or more this season.

Detroit's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Lions rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos give up (18.2).

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 18.2 points.

The Lions rack up 310.9 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 325.5 the Broncos give up.

Detroit is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team picks up more than 325.5 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Denver is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10-point favorites or more at home.

Denver has hit the over once in six home games this season.

The average point total in Broncos home games this season is 44.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-5-1 overall, on the road.

In six away games this season, Detroit has hit the over once.

The average point total in Lions away games this season is 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (42).

