ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14N0eg_0dIy9P3x00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts to a penalty call in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (6-6) will try to extend their four-game winning run against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) in Week 14.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Dallas' games this season have gone over 48 points six of 12 times.
  • In 50% of Washington's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.
  • The two teams combine to score 49.9 points per game, 1.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 47.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.6 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

  • In Dallas' 12 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Cowboys are 4-2 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • The Cowboys average 29.4 points per game, 4.6 more than the Football Team give up per outing (24.8).
  • Dallas is 7-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.
  • The Cowboys average 61.1 more yards per game (416.3) than the Football Team allow per outing (355.2).
  • In games that Dallas churns out more than 355.2 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Football Team's takeaways (12).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Washington is 5-7-0 this year.
  • This year, the Football Team have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
  • Washington's games this year have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team score just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys allow (22.3).
  • Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.
  • The Football Team collect 26.9 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Cowboys give up (372.5).
  • Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 372.5 yards.
  • This season the Football Team have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • Washington has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this season.
  • At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point underdogs or greater.
  • This season, in six home games, Washington has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Football Team home games this season is 47.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).
  • This season on the road, Dallas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 4-point favorites or more.
  • Dallas has gone over the total twice in six away games this season.
  • Cowboys away games this season average 51.6 total points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played particularly well. In his last four games, Prescott has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions and just has not looked as sharp throwing the football as he did earlier in the season. It’s unclear if this is merely a slump, a...
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Shares Honest Admission On Cowboys Ejection

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins was ejected from Sunday afternoon’s game for hitting a Washington Football Team player. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was hit near the sideline by a Washington defender. Immediately following the hit, the Cowboys’ offensive lineman came to his quarterback’s defense. Collins was promptly...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

ESPN’s Ryan Clark thinks Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott needs to wake up if the team wants to win a Super Bowl. Clark appeared on Monday’s Get Up and touched on how Prescott is holding the team back from contending. “Earlier on in the season, we thought the offense...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#At T Stadium#Washington View#Ats#The Football Team
CBS Sports

Cowboys make unexpected move before game with Washington; Ron Rivera warns his team to not fall for mind games

There's one thing the Week 14 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team won't lack, and that's drama. One of the longest and most toxic rivalries in the NFL reignites for 2021 when the former takes their talents to FedEx Field on Sunday, and amid a fiery public exchange of words between the team's head coaches. Mike McCarthy expressed the ultimate "confidence" in his gameplan to go into Maryland and win, his comments meeting the ire of Ron Rivera, who labeled them a "big mistake."
NFL
FanSided

Eagles are thrown an alley-oop pass from the rival Dallas Cowboys

Well, what a game this turned out to be. Needing a win by the Dallas Cowboys to strengthen their chances at a postseason berth, whether anyone wants to acknowledge that or not, the Philadelphia Eagles, enjoying a bye week, saw that plan executed rather well early. Dallas got off to a blistering 18-0 head start over the rival Washington Football Team after the first quarter but, as you would expect, they let the team with no nickname fight their way back into the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Significant Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys will be down a big player against the New York Giants on Sunday. Dallas beat Washington on Sunday, holding on in the fourth quarter after leading big for most of the contest. The Cowboys played late without All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith, who suffered an ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Now Concerned With Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was viewed as an MVP candidate and Comeback Player of the Year lock for the first two months or so of the 2021 regular season. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, fully recovered from his devastating leg injury in 2020, looked like an elite player at the quarterback position in September and October. He led Dallas to a 5-1 start, throwing for at least three touchdown passes in five of six games.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott’s Performance Today

Dak Prescott needs to be much, much better than he’s been against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon. The Dallas Cowboys were blowing out the Washington Football Team for most of Sunday afternoon, but all of a sudden, it’s a 7-point game. Prescott just threw an awful...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy