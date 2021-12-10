Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Nov 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy reacts to a penalty call in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (6-6) will try to extend their four-game winning run against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) in Week 14.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Dallas' games this season have gone over 48 points six of 12 times.

In 50% of Washington's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.

The two teams combine to score 49.9 points per game, 1.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.6 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' 12 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Cowboys are 4-2 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Cowboys average 29.4 points per game, 4.6 more than the Football Team give up per outing (24.8).

Dallas is 7-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Cowboys average 61.1 more yards per game (416.3) than the Football Team allow per outing (355.2).

In games that Dallas churns out more than 355.2 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times, four more than the Football Team's takeaways (12).

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 5-7-0 this year.

This year, the Football Team have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Washington's games this year have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Football Team score just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys allow (22.3).

Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.

The Football Team collect 26.9 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Cowboys give up (372.5).

Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 372.5 yards.

This season the Football Team have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Washington has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this season.

At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point underdogs or greater.

This season, in six home games, Washington has hit the over twice.

The average total in Football Team home games this season is 47.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

This season on the road, Dallas is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 4-point favorites or more.

Dallas has gone over the total twice in six away games this season.

Cowboys away games this season average 51.6 total points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

