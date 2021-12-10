ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hZQ5_0dIy9NXj00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (4-8) and Houston Texans (2-10) will clash in Week 14 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Seahawks vs. Texans

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 6.9 points higher than the combined 33.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.7 points per game, 7.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Seahawks games this season is 48.0, 7.5 points more than Sunday's total of 40.5.
  • The 40.5-point over/under for this game is 4.6 points below the 45.1 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

  • Seattle is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • Seattle's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Seahawks score 7.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans surrender (26.9).
  • Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.9 points.
  • The Seahawks rack up 298.3 yards per game, 80.7 fewer yards than the 379.0 the Texans give up per contest.
  • Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 379.0 yards.
  • The Seahawks have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 11 fewer than the Texans have forced (21).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Seattle's matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

  • Houston is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Texans have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more eight times this year and are 3-5 ATS in those contests.
  • Houston's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Texans rack up 13.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer than the Seahawks surrender (20.8).
  • Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.8 points.
  • The Texans rack up 141.7 fewer yards per game (254.5) than the Seahawks give up (396.2).
  • This year the Texans have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Seahawks' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Houston is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
  • This season, in six home games, Houston has hit the over three times.
  • Texans home games this season average 44.0 total points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).
  • Seattle is 2-4 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • In six road games this year, Seattle has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Seahawks away games average 48.8 points, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Russell Wilson comments on recent trade rumors

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shot down a report that he would waive his no-trade clause to leave Seattle for a trio of teams. Is Russell Wilson gearing up to get out of Seattle?. It depends on who you believe. Recent trade rumors suggest the Seahawks QB is interested in going...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

The Russell Wilson trade speculation isn’t going away anytime soon. Sunday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport addressed the trade speculation surrounding the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. It’s clear that there will at least be some major Russell Wilson trade rumors this offseason. Whether or not he’s actually moved…we’ll find...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks Score#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
Sports Illustrated

Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Houston vs. Seattle

Before Davis Mills hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 14 matchup sees Mills' Houston Texans (2-10) take on the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Potential Cause of Demaryius Thomas' Death is Revealed

Demaryius Thomas' family believes he may have died from a seizure, according to the Associated Press. The 33-year-old former Broncos player “had been suffering from seizures for over a year, ”LaTonya Bonseigneur, Thomas’ cousin, said on Friday, adding, "we believe he had a seizure when he was showering."
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: Jaguars’ Plan For Urban Meyer Revealed

It doesn’t sound like Urban Meyer will be going anywhere. On Saturday, NFL.com published a pretty damning look at Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville so far. The Jaguars’ first-year head coach has apparently struggled both on and off the field. Tension is reportedly boiling over in Jacksonville, where...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy