Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (4-8) and Houston Texans (2-10) will clash in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 40.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 6.9 points higher than the combined 33.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.7 points per game, 7.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Seahawks games this season is 48.0, 7.5 points more than Sunday's total of 40.5.

The 40.5-point over/under for this game is 4.6 points below the 45.1 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Seattle's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Seahawks score 7.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans surrender (26.9).

Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.9 points.

The Seahawks rack up 298.3 yards per game, 80.7 fewer yards than the 379.0 the Texans give up per contest.

Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team piles up more than 379.0 yards.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 10 times this season, 11 fewer than the Texans have forced (21).

Texans stats and trends

Houston is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Texans have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more eight times this year and are 3-5 ATS in those contests.

Houston's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Texans rack up 13.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer than the Seahawks surrender (20.8).

Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it scores more than 20.8 points.

The Texans rack up 141.7 fewer yards per game (254.5) than the Seahawks give up (396.2).

This year the Texans have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Seahawks' takeaways (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Houston is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

This season, in six home games, Houston has hit the over three times.

Texans home games this season average 44.0 total points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

Seattle is 2-4 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, on the road.

In six road games this year, Seattle has gone over the total once.

This season, Seahawks away games average 48.8 points, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

