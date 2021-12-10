ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates with guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) after scoring against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) carry a five-game winning run into a Week 14 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • Las Vegas and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.1, is 0.1 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.4 points above the 47.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.4 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.5 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

  • In Kansas City's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Chiefs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.
  • Kansas City has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs score 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.0 per contest the Raiders allow.
  • Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.0 points.
  • The Chiefs average 391.1 yards per game, 35.8 more yards than the 355.3 the Raiders give up per matchup.
  • In games that Kansas City totals more than 355.3 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times, 10 more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
Raiders stats and trends

  • Las Vegas has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • This year the Raiders average just 1.2 more points per game (22.8) than the Chiefs allow (21.6).
  • When Las Vegas scores more than 21.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Raiders average only 11.6 more yards per game (379.3) than the Chiefs give up (367.7).
  • When Las Vegas piles up over 367.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This year the Raiders have 12 turnovers, six fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Kansas City has two wins against the spread and is 5-2 overall.
  • At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1) as 10-point favorites or more.
  • In seven home games this season, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 52.6 points, 4.6 more than this outing's over/under (48).
  • Las Vegas is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • Las Vegas has gone over the total twice in five road games this year.
  • Raiders away games this season average 48.2 total points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

