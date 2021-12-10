San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws in the first quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 5

The San Francisco 49ers (6-6) will battle the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49 points in six of 12 games this season.

In 50% of Cincinnati's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.

The two teams combine to average 52.9 points per game, 3.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.5 points greater than the 45.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

49ers games have an average total of 47.0 points this season, 2.0 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The 49ers have been favored by 1.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 4-6 ATS in those matchups.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

This year, the 49ers rack up 3.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Bengals surrender (22.3).

San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.3 points.

The 49ers rack up only 15.7 more yards per game (365.1) than the Bengals give up per contest (349.4).

San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 349.4 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (17).

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Bengals have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games when underdogs by 1.5 points or more this season.

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This year the Bengals put up 4.4 more points per game (27.6) than the 49ers give up (23.2).

When Cincinnati records more than 23.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Bengals average 36.2 more yards per game (355.6) than the 49ers give up per matchup (319.4).

When Cincinnati amasses more than 319.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this year.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-3) as 1.5-point underdogs or more at home.

This year, in six games at home, Cincinnati has hit the over four times.

The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (49).

San Francisco is 4-2 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, on the road.

On the road, as 1.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers are 3-2 ATS.

This year, in three of six away games San Francisco has hit the over.

The average total in 49ers away games this season is 45.6 points, 3.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

