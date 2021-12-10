Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley talks with the officials in the fourth quarter during a Week 13 NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 41-22. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 5

An NFL Week 14 matchup features the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) squaring off against the New York Giants (4-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

In 33.3% of New York's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.

The two teams combine to average 43.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 49.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.1 more than the 43 over/under in this contest.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.0 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 6-6-0 this year.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Chargers average 26.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Giants give up per matchup (22.8).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Chargers average 382.1 yards per game, just 16.8 more than the 365.3 the Giants allow per outing.

When Los Angeles amasses over 365.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Giants have forced (19).

Giants stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 6-6-0 this season.

This season, the Giants have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

New York has hit the over in 25% of its opportunities this season (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Giants average 8.7 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Chargers give up (26.3).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 26.3 points.

The Giants rack up 311.8 yards per game, 38.9 fewer yards than the 350.7 the Chargers give up.

When New York amasses more than 350.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Giants have 15 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 16 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this season.

This year, in six home games, Los Angeles has gone over the total three times.

Chargers home games this season average 50.9 total points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

Away from home, New York is 1-5 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

In three of six away games this year, New York has gone over the total.

The average point total in Giants away games this season is 46.5 points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (43).

