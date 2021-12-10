ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFogR_0dIy8YyH00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles while talking to head coach Matt LaFleur during a timeout in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsrams 1128211578djp

The Green Bay Packers (9-3) have an NFC North matchup in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears (4-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • In 33.3% of Chicago's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.6 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.
  • The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43.3 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Green Bay is 10-2-0 this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Packers average just 0.3 fewer points per game (23.6) than the Bears give up (23.9).
  • Green Bay is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.9 points.
  • The Packers collect 355.0 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 327.9 the Bears allow per matchup.
  • In games that Green Bay amasses over 327.9 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

  • Chicago has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • The Bears have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 12.5 points or more.
  • Chicago has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Bears score 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers surrender (20.2).
  • When Chicago scores more than 20.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Bears collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (298.8) than the Packers allow per outing (321.7).
  • When Chicago picks up over 321.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • The Bears have 19 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 5-0 against the spread, and 5-0 overall, at home.
  • In five home games this year, Green Bay has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Packers home games average 47.9 points, 5.4 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
  • Away from home, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • In six away games this year, Chicago has gone over the total twice.
  • Bears away games this season average 44.3 total points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple fans arrested, ejected during Packers shutout victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some fans did not get to witness the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. According to the Green Bay Police Department, during Sunday’s game, there were two arrests and ten people were ejected. The ejections were due to multiple misconduct violations.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Aaron Rodgers News

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a bye week. The NFC North franchise is set to play a big divisional game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. All eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers following his comments about the Bears fan base. All eyes will be on Rodgers’...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc North
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Brutally Honest Message For Bears Fans

This week’s Sunday Night Football game will feature one of the best rivalries in the NFL, pitting the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. This is the second matchup of the season for the Packers and the Bears. Earlier this year, the Packers beat the Bears in Chicago....
NFL
The Spun

Packers Make Decison On WR Randall Cobb

Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered a core muscle injury during the Packers’ Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. And during the team’s bye this past week, he underwent surgery to address the issue. On Thursday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Cobb would be...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Packers backup QB sends very cool tweet after win over Bears

Kurt Benkert sent a very cool tweet on Sunday night after his Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 45-30. You see, Benkert is typically Green Bay’s third-string quarterback. But since Jordan Love was out due to COVID-19 protocols, Benkert was Green Bay’s backup on Sunday. The 26-year-old also got to experience his first career NFL regular season game action.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Matt Nagy’s time with the Chicago Bears: A look back at the career highs — and lows — for the coach

The Chicago Bears hired Matt Nagy in 2018 — and it has been quite the roller coaster since. As the team nears the end of the 2021 season, questions about the coach’s future have reached a fever pitch. But remember: The franchise never has fired a coach at midseason before. Before we look ahead, let’s look back at Nagy’s Bears career. Jan. 8, 2018: Nagy hired as the franchise’s 16th head coach ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears erupted for 27 first-half points — then watched their lead quickly disappear. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears looked like a team that could hang in there with the Green Bay Packers for a half before things snapped back to reality and it turned into what too many of the recent encounters have been — a runaway — as Aaron Rodgers dominated and Matt Nagy’s offense wilted in a 45-30 blowout. 1. There’s a riddle for the offseason ahead, and I write that with the ...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy