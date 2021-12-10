Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles while talking to head coach Matt LaFleur during a timeout in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsrams 1128211578djp

The Green Bay Packers (9-3) have an NFC North matchup in Week 14 against the Chicago Bears (4-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

In 33.3% of Chicago's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.6 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.

The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 48.3 points per game in 2021, 5.8 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.3 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 10-2-0 this season.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Packers average just 0.3 fewer points per game (23.6) than the Bears give up (23.9).

Green Bay is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.9 points.

The Packers collect 355.0 yards per game, 27.1 more yards than the 327.9 the Bears allow per matchup.

In games that Green Bay amasses over 327.9 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has four wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Bears have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 12.5 points or more.

Chicago has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (four times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Bears score 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers surrender (20.2).

When Chicago scores more than 20.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bears collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (298.8) than the Packers allow per outing (321.7).

When Chicago picks up over 321.7 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Bears have 19 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 5-0 against the spread, and 5-0 overall, at home.

In five home games this year, Green Bay has hit the over twice.

This season, Packers home games average 47.9 points, 5.4 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Away from home, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

In six away games this year, Chicago has gone over the total twice.

Bears away games this season average 44.3 total points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

