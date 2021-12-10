Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 matchup on December 13, 2021.

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs with the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) and Los Angeles Rams (8-4) will face each other in a Week 14 NFL clash of NFC West opponents.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Arizona's games this season have gone over 51 points five of 12 times.

Los Angeles' games have gone over 51 points in five of 12 chances this season.

Monday's over/under is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 56.6 points per game average.

The 41.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.8 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.

Cardinals games have an average total of 48.2 points this season, 2.8 fewer than Monday's over/under.

The 51 over/under in this game is 0.9 points above the 50.1 average total in Rams games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's 12 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Cardinals are 4-3 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Cardinals average 28.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the Rams give up per outing (22.5).

Arizona is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Cardinals rack up 30.0 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per outing (338.8).

Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team piles up over 338.8 yards.

The Cardinals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 17 takeaways.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-7-0 this year.

Los Angeles has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Rams average 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals give up (18.7).

When Los Angeles scores more than 18.7 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Rams average 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals allow per outing (318.8).

When Los Angeles piles up over 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

This season the Rams have 14 turnovers, nine fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.

The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In five home games this season, Arizona has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Cardinals home games this season is 47.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 4-2 overall, away from home.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

In six away games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.

This season, Rams away games average 49.1 points, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).

