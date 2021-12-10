ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 matchup on December 13, 2021.

Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs with the football in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) and Los Angeles Rams (8-4) will face each other in a Week 14 NFL clash of NFC West opponents.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

  • Arizona's games this season have gone over 51 points five of 12 times.
  • Los Angeles' games have gone over 51 points in five of 12 chances this season.
  • Monday's over/under is 5.6 points lower than the two team's combined 56.6 points per game average.
  • The 41.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.8 fewer than the 51 over/under in this contest.
  • Cardinals games have an average total of 48.2 points this season, 2.8 fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • The 51 over/under in this game is 0.9 points above the 50.1 average total in Rams games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

  • In Arizona's 12 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals are 4-3 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • The Cardinals average 28.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the Rams give up per outing (22.5).
  • Arizona is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.5 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 30.0 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per outing (338.8).
  • Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team piles up over 338.8 yards.
  • The Cardinals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 17 takeaways.
Rams stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-7-0 this year.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this season (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams average 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals give up (18.7).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 18.7 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Rams average 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals allow per outing (318.8).
  • When Los Angeles piles up over 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • This season the Rams have 14 turnovers, nine fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.
  • The Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In five home games this season, Arizona has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Cardinals home games this season is 47.7 points, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (51).
  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 4-2 overall, away from home.
  • The Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • In six away games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.1 points, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51).

