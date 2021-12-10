ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) will hope to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 14 clash against the Buffalo Bills (7-5).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in six of 12 games this season.
  • Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.4, is 5.9 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 38.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.7 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.
  • Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.2 PPG average total in Bills games this season is 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

  • In Tampa Bay's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers are 5-5 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Buccaneers score 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills allow (16.3).
  • Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.3 points.
  • The Buccaneers collect 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills give up per contest (272.3).
  • When Tampa Bay totals more than 272.3 yards, the team is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 26 takeaways.
Bills stats and trends

  • Buffalo is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Bills put up 28.0 points per game, 5.5 more than the Buccaneers allow (22.5).
  • When Buffalo scores more than 22.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Bills average 43.2 more yards per game (376.0) than the Buccaneers allow (332.8).
  • When Buffalo churns out more than 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Bills have 17 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Tampa Bay is 5-0 overall and 4-1 against the spread.
  • At home, the Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
  • Tampa Bay has gone over the total in three of five home games this season.
  • This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).
  • Buffalo is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, in away games.
  • On the road, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.
  • Buffalo has gone over the total in three of six road games this year.
  • The average total in Bills away games this season is 49.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

