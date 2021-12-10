Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 14 matchup on December 12, 2021.

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) will hope to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 14 clash against the Buffalo Bills (7-5).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in six of 12 games this season.

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.4, is 5.9 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 38.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.7 fewer than the 53.5 total in this contest.

Buccaneers games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 2.7 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.2 PPG average total in Bills games this season is 5.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers are 5-5 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Buccaneers score 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills allow (16.3).

Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.3 points.

The Buccaneers collect 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills give up per contest (272.3).

When Tampa Bay totals more than 272.3 yards, the team is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Buccaneers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 26 takeaways.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Bills put up 28.0 points per game, 5.5 more than the Buccaneers allow (22.5).

When Buffalo scores more than 22.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Bills average 43.2 more yards per game (376.0) than the Buccaneers allow (332.8).

When Buffalo churns out more than 332.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bills have 17 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tampa Bay is 5-0 overall and 4-1 against the spread.

At home, the Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

Tampa Bay has gone over the total in three of five home games this season.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.8 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

Buffalo is 4-2 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, in away games.

On the road, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.

Buffalo has gone over the total in three of six road games this year.

The average total in Bills away games this season is 49.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

