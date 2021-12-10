ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lucasfilm Games, Quantic Dream Announce Star Wars: Eclipse

By Kevin Dunsmore on December 9, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream today officially their long rumored Star Wars title, Star Wars: Eclipse. Quantic Dream is bringing its brand of story development and narrative gameplay to the Star...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Engadget

'Star Wars: Eclipse' is a new adventure game from the 'Detroit: Become Human' team

Get a Travel CPAP without a Trip to the Doctor Easy Breathe, Inc. Quantic Dream, the developer of Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls, is working on a Star Wars game set in the franchise's High Republic era. That's a sentence we never thought we would ever write, but here we are. Lucasfilm Games announced the title at The Game Awards. Host Geoff Keighley said the game is in "early development." The publisher also shared a cinematic trailer, showing off locations that will be familiar to anyone who has seen the prequel trilogy. Spoiler warning: Jar Jar Binks sadly does not make an appearance in the trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Star Wars: Eclipse” Game Reveal Trailer

Developers Quantic Dream are famous for games known more for being interactive movies than playable titles with acclaimed works like “Heavy Rain” and “Detroit: Become Human”. Now they’re teaming with Lucasfilm Games to bring their combined talent to bear on the “Star Wars” universe with the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Star Wars: Hunters New Gameplay Trailer Showcased by Zynga and Lucasfilm Video games

A brand new gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters was showcased in the present day by Zynga, Inc. and Lucasfilm Video games. This trailer showcases among the gameplay options discovered within the upcoming aggressive enviornment fight sport. The sport has entered smooth launch on Google Play for Android units in choose markets and might be accessible in smooth launch on the App Retailer early subsequent 12 months.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Star Wars: How Boba Fett Defined a Generation of Lucasfilm Characters

On Dec. 29, Star Wars fans will finally get something they could only fantasize about in 1983: the further on-screen adventures of Boba Fett. It’s a Disney+ show almost 40 years in the making, and not just because the pre-Disney canon had already established Boba survived the sarlacc pit, but because the villain always seemed destined for something bigger than his six-ish minutes of screen time and four lines of dialogue in the Original Trilogy.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantic Dream#Eclipse#A New Hope#Lucasfilm Games
hardcoregamer.com

Wonder Woman gets her own Game Courtesy of Monolith Productions

WB Games and Monolith Productions today announced that Wonder Woman is getting her own video game. The team behind Middle-earth: Shadow or Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War are moving from JRR Tolkien to DC for their next title. Tonight, at The Game Awards, publisher WB Games and developer Monolith Productions today announced Wonder Woman via a short, cinematic teaser.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Star Wars Eclipse Leak Says Game Still 3-4 Years Away from Launch

After the big reveal at The Game Awards 2021, a new leak about the upcoming Star Wars Eclipse surfaced and it is related to its development time span. According to Tom Henderson, a popular industry insider, has recently discovered some new details about the upcoming Star Wars game. A very recent post from him revealed the possible timeline of the game’s development. He revealed that it is currently 3-4 years away and that is the minimum of the estimated development time. Unfortunately, this could extend for longer depending on how grand the scale of this game could be and it is possible with the footage everyone saw last night.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Forspoken Launches May 2022 on PS5, PC

Square Enix and Luminous Productions today announced the release date for the upcoming action RPG, Forspoken. Square Enix and Luminous Productions dropped a new trailer for the title at The Game Awards, confirming a May 24, 2022 release date on PS5 and PC. The new trailer gives fans a new look at the land of Athia and the impending corruption dubbed the ‘Break.’ This corruption is slowly destroying Athia and sparing no one, that is until protagonist Frey manages to survive it, offering the people hope. The trailer also gives us a new look at the gameplay, showcasing Frey traversing a wide array of environments. She’ll use magic to platform and engage in combat against deadly beasts.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Embark Studios Reveals ARC Raiders at The Game Awards

Embark Studios and Nexon today announced their brand new IP, ARC Raiders. Embark Studios, which is made up of numerous former DICE employees, revealed their new game at The Game Awards. ARC Raiders is a free-to-play co-op third-person shooter where players must team up to fight the ARC, mechanized enemies that drop from orbit. You’ll loot foes and scavenge ruins for tools and gadgets, use physics and the environment to gain advantages, and improvise when plans go awry.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
hardcoregamer.com

‘New Threats’ Await in Latest Horizon: Forbidden West Trailer

Back in August, Guerilla Games announced that their upcoming open world sequel would be pushed back from its fall 2021 release window to February of next year. Now, with just over two months left until Aloy’s next adventure is upon us, Sony made an appearance at the Game Awards last night to show off a deeper look at the world of Horizon: Forbidden West. Featuring a nice variety of environments and some new robotic creatures for players to look forward to taking down, the trailer below provides another glimpse at one of the first big games of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Star Wars Eclipse, Alan Wake 2, And The Game Awards 2021 Reactions | GI Show

We're back with another loaded episode of The Game Informer Show! Join some of your favorite GI editors as they discuss the best and worst parts of The Game Awards 2021! We're chopping it up about some of the biggest announcements, including Star Wars Eclipse and Wonder Woman, while also giving our takes on the night's big winners. As always, we cap off our lovely show with another introspective and fun edition of Listener Questions!
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Slitterhead Revealed At Game Awards

Keiichiro Toyama is best known as the creator of Silent Hill and his newest horror creation has been unveiled. Slitterhead has been announced and is being developed by Toyama’s own studio Bokeh Game Studios. Platform and release date have not been announced but it was revealed that Slitterhead will feature music by Akira Yamaoka. Some of the upcoming horrors can be viewed in the announcement trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Star Wars: Eclipse

Star Wars Eclipse is coming from an unlikely source. Earlier this year, Lucasfilm confirmed it was expanding its deals for video games beyond EA. Star Wars titles from Aspyr, Ubisoft, and Zynga are already confirmed, and now one more Star Wars game not from EA leaked. The developer behind this rumored project? Quantic Dream.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Star Wars Eclipse Gets World Premiere at The Game Awards

Star Wars Eclipse has been announced from notable developer Quantic Dream. Quantic Dream are the developers behind games like Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls. Geoff Keighley announced that Star Wars Eclipse is set during the “High Republic Era” and will be the first game to show...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Cuphead’s Delicious Last Course DLC Finally Has a Release Date

The time has finally arrived for Cuphead’s long-awaited DLC…well, okay, the time will technically come next year. But for now, we finally have a release date for its much-anticipated DLC, The Delicious Last Course. And Studio MDHR didn’t skimp on the build-up, with a full-on ’30s musical number at The Game Awards leading up to the trailer, and whole puppet show during the trailer itself, as seen below. Our heroes, with the brand-new character Ms. Chalice, head off to an undiscovered Inkwell Isle to help out their friend Chef Saltbaker, naturally battling even more screen-filling bosses along the way. It looks like quite the treat worth waiting for, and will arrive on June 30 for all of Cuphead’s current platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Announced For PC

While the follow up for Final Fantasy VII Remake is nowhere in sight, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will no longer be a PlayStation exclusive starting next week. As of December 16, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be available on PC exclusively through Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Tetris Beat Adds New, Exclusive Songs Alongside Album Release

Tetris Beat is a fantastic blend of Tetris and rhythm gameplay and has been a go-to game for me on my Apple TV. iOS users have had a few different versions of Tetris to enjoy, but none offers the level of fun that this incarnation does – and new songs have just been added to it. Four new tracks were added on December 5, including songs by Marina Trench and Jason Chu with Tetris Beat’s fast-paced action in mind.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Link Tank: What We Know About The High Republic Star Wars Game Eclipse

Our first look at Quantic Dream’s Star Wars game Eclipse showcases some beautiful imagery of the high republic era. “We already knew this was coming, but a reveal at The Game Awards tonight makes it official: Quantic Dream, the controversial developers of games like Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, are working on a brand new game set in the Star Wars universe, on what looks like a brand new world of their creation.”
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Experience the World of Granblue Fantasy: Relink in the Latest Teaser Trailer

The latest spin-off to the hit mobile title Granblue Fantasy has been in progress for a long time, and during a live stream last night we got a new solid look at some gameplay in addition to a tentative release date to boot. The trailer showcases a slew of new enemies, eleven unveiled playable characters and some fantastically flashy looking attacks to look forward to. In addition to this it was revealed they are aiming to release in 2022, although no specific timeframe was given besides that. We also learned a little bit more about side-quests which are accessed through an optional mode in addition to the ability to participate solo with an AI controlled party or online with others.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy