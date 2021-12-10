Lucasfilm Games, Quantic Dream Announce Star Wars: Eclipse

The time has finally arrived for Cuphead’s long-awaited DLC…well, okay, the time will technically come next year. But for now, we finally have a release date for its much-anticipated DLC, The Delicious Last Course. And Studio MDHR didn’t skimp on the build-up, with a full-on ’30s musical number at The Game Awards leading up to the trailer, and whole puppet show during the trailer itself, as seen below. Our heroes, with the brand-new character Ms. Chalice, head off to an undiscovered Inkwell Isle to help out their friend Chef Saltbaker, naturally battling even more screen-filling bosses along the way. It looks like quite the treat worth waiting for, and will arrive on June 30 for all of Cuphead’s current platforms.

