How to watch Army vs Navy college football game

The annual tradition of the Army vs Navy college football game takes place this year on Saturday, December 10. One of the best spectacles in college athletics, the Army vs Navy game pits the two military academies and bitter rivals against each other on the gridiron; a must-watch game on the college football schedule.

The Army vs Navy game has been happening every year since 1919. Navy leads the all-time series 62-53-7, though Army has won four of the last five meetings, with Navy winning last year's matchup.

We've got everything you need to know about how to watch the Army vs Navy college football game, online and on TV, right here.

How to watch Army vs Navy in the US

The Army vs Navy college football game airs on CBS for all US audiences. This make the game readily available to anyone with a traditional cable TV subscription or a TV antenna receiving local stations. But there other ways to watch if you've moved away from cable boxes and the like.

Live TV streaming services including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV carry CBS as part of their channel lineup, allowing subscribers to watch CBS broadcasts, including Army vs Navy, live. Also, live CBS coverage of college football is on Paramount Plus as well.

How to watch Army vs Navy in the UK

The Army vs Navy game is available to watch in the UK through BT Sport, with the game airing at 8 pm UK time.

How to watch Army vs Navy online anywhere in the world

If the Army vs Navy game is not readily available wherever you may be, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets change your IP address to watch programming in a different location, meaning you can watch sporting events like this one (or other TV programs) even if you're away from where you would normally watch. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Army vs Navy important info

What date is Army vs Navy?

The 2022 Army vs Navy game is playing Saturday, December 10, at 3 pm ET/noon PT.

Where is the Army vs Navy game?

The Army vs Navy game is being played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Since 2003, the Army vs Navy game has been played at Lincoln Financial Field 13 times (this year makes it 14).

Army vs Navy matchup preview

It has not been the best year for either Army or Navy. Army comes into this game with a record of 5-6, while Navy is 4-7. In addition, the battle for the Commander-and-Chief Trophy has already been settled, as Air Force beat both Army and Navy earlier this season. Still, throw all of that out when these two teams meet, because whoever wins gets bragging rights for a full year.

Both Army and Navy are old school teams, with most of their offense coming from their ground games. Army is second most productive rushing team in the country, averaging 304.4 yards per game, with five players that have rushed for more than 300 yards on the entire season, led by their quarterback Tyhier Tyler. Navy is just a few spots behind them at seventh in the country, rushing for 239.5 yards per game, with fullback Daba Fofana the team's leading rusher. With passing, Navy has been more active in that department.

Statistically, Army has the better numbers defensively, but it shouldn't be discounted that Navy played some more high-powered opponents this season, including Notre Dame, Houston and UCF. In fact, Navy held UCF, who averaged 480 yards and 34.4 points per game, to just 17 points and 314 yards in an upset win over the Knights. Can they have a repeat performance against the Army Black Knights?

Navy is a slight favorite in the game.

Army vs Navy uniforms

The uniforms that Army and Navy wear for this game change just about every year, as the two military academies attempt to honor different parts of their branch of the military.

Army's uniform for this year's game is honoring the 1st Armored Division of World War II.

Navy's uniforms take their inspiration from the stars, honoring the Navy's connection with NASA.

