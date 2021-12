LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Lori Gonzalez as the interim president on Monday morning. "I'm very humbled to step into this position at a time when our university has tremendous momentum," Gonzalez said in a news conference. "Our students are flourishing. Our faculty are changing lives every day, and our staff members are performing at an extraordinary level. And our passionate and loyal supporters, alumni and donors have never been more committed to elevating the University of Louisville. "

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO