Five of the Uncountable Contributions Virgil Abloh Made to Architecture and Home Design

Virgil Abloh is a man whose work everyone recognizes. Even if his name is unfamiliar to those who are not into the high-end luxury designer fashion world, you’ve seen his worth whether you know it or not. Virgil Abloh made himself famous as the artistic director for the famed Louis Vuitton label. He took the job in the menswear aspect of the company back in 2018, and he had no idea he’d only hold the job for approximately three years. Sadly, Virgil Abloh has died after a battle with cancer, and his fans, his family, and his friends are crushed. In addition to being the luxury artistic director for Louis Vuitton, he is also a man with his own fashion label called Off-White. He created his brand in 2012 – nearly a decade ago – and he’s worked night and day to turn his brand into what it is now. He’s done so many impressive things with his life that is shocking to find out he is gone. He was only 41 at the time of his death, and it’s shaken the world. He is a man worth remembering.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO