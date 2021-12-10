ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Five of the Uncountable Contributions Virgil Abloh Made to Architecture and Home Design

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile being introduced to a room full of architecture graduate students at Columbia University in 2017, Virgil Abloh had something of an epiphany. He had arrived that night prepared with a lecture titled "Everything in Quotes," a credo meant to challenge attendees to take on the status quo. But as the...

umudynamo.com

Five Interior Design Trends to Use in Your Home in 2022

(StatePoint) After learning to live life more remotely in 2020 and 2021, it’s time to view 2022 as a fresh start. To help you adopt a new, balanced way of living, FrogTape brand painter’s tape and celebrity interior designer, Taniya Nayak, are sharing five home interior design trends meant to inspire spaces that will welcome guests, while still incorporating the special intimacies that may have been rediscovered from slowing down. Each trend can be utilized for a full home makeover or incorporated into little touches to freshen up a space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TVOvermind

Five Life Lessons We Learned from the Passing of Virgil Abloh

The latest tragedy to rock the fashion industry is the untimely death of Virgil Abloh, the founder of luxury fashion label, Off-White, and artistic director of designer brand, Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection since 2018. Unbeknownst to many, Abloh has been privately battling an aggressive form of cancer for the past two years. The news of his passing has shocked followers all over the world, and crippled the industry he dedicated his life to. Abloh was a force to be reckoned with, and a true visionary in every right. His artistry has inspired and awakened a lot of other creatives to pursue their passion. He lived a remarkable life, albeit short, and the impact he left in this world will surpass generations, as it remains to be timeless. Here are five life lessons we learned from the passing of Virgil Abloh:
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanderbilt Hustler

The eternal childhood of Virgil Abloh

One evening in February of 2015, Ryan Hawaii, an upstart UK-based artist, sought to make a statement. He had already garnered a niche presence in London’s afro-punk underground, fielding creative collaborations with the likes of Skepta while dabbling in sporadic artistic exploits of his own—but tonight, he was after something much more definitive.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thedrive

Marvelous Safari Maybach Is the Design Work of Late Visionary Virgil Abloh

Abloh, one of fashion's most celebrated artists, passed away on Sunday at the age of 41. Mercedes is paying tribute to Virgil Abloh, the late fashion designer and head of Louis Vuitton menswear, with the Project Maybach show car. It's a one-off, two-seat, pure-electric Safari Maybach created as a collaboration between the bespoke car company and Abloh. The 41-year-old passed away on Nov. 28, 2021 after a battle with cancer.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Virgil Abloh: Off-White Designer Died at 41

Virgil Abloh is a man whose work everyone recognizes. Even if his name is unfamiliar to those who are not into the high-end luxury designer fashion world, you’ve seen his worth whether you know it or not. Virgil Abloh made himself famous as the artistic director for the famed Louis Vuitton label. He took the job in the menswear aspect of the company back in 2018, and he had no idea he’d only hold the job for approximately three years. Sadly, Virgil Abloh has died after a battle with cancer, and his fans, his family, and his friends are crushed. In addition to being the luxury artistic director for Louis Vuitton, he is also a man with his own fashion label called Off-White. He created his brand in 2012 – nearly a decade ago – and he’s worked night and day to turn his brand into what it is now. He’s done so many impressive things with his life that is shocking to find out he is gone. He was only 41 at the time of his death, and it’s shaken the world. He is a man worth remembering.
BEAUTY & FASHION
milwaukeeindependent.com

Virgil Abloh: Wisconsin alum and visionary fashion designer dies from cancer at 41

Top fashion designer Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, died on November 28 at the age of 41 from cancer. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he completed a master’s degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology. Abloh, the American-born son of Ghanaian...
WISCONSIN STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Louis Vuitton Show Pays Tribute to Designer Virgil Abloh

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Louis Vuitton’s first-ever U.S. fashion show turned into a somber yet whimsical tribute to groundbreaking designer Virgil Abloh days after his death. The Miami menswear event, an unofficial kickoff to the prestigious Art Basel fair, had been in the works for months. Guests were ferried...
MIAMI, FL
illinois.edu

The life and legacy of Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh wore many hats. As the first African American artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of his own brand, Off-White, he changed the face of streetwear. Abloh designed the clothing worn by everyone from Serena Williams to Spike Lee and had an extensive relationship with rapper and designer Kanye West. The Rockford-born, legendary Black designer died last week after battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer. He was 41. To talk about his trailblazing work as a designer and the impact he’s left behind with the chief fashion critic from the New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stereogum

Today Is Virgil Abloh Day In Rockford, IL

Virgil Abloh — the founder of Off-White, the artistic director of menswear for Louis Vuitton, the former head of design for Kanye West’s Donda organization, and a source of inspiration for countless artists within the hip-hop sphere and beyond — died this week at age 41 after secretly battling a rare form of cancer for two years. There have been tributes from the likes of Kanye, Pharrell, Frank Ocean, Tyler, The Creator, and even Wisconsin native Justin Vernon, who said he was proud Abloh went to college in Madison. And now another Midwestern city where Abloh spent his youth has joined the chorus of praise.
ROCKFORD, IL
Jalopnik

Late Designer Virgil Abloh's Take On A Maybach Is Fearless

Influential fashion designer and LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton) creative director Virgil Abloh passed away on Sunday after a two-year battle with cancer. Before his death, Abloh had been working on a concept Mercedes-Benz alongside the automaker’s design chief, Gorden Wagener. That car was called the Project Maybach. Following Abloh’s death, the manufacturer brought the car’s debut forward; visitors can see it today only at Miami’s Rubell Museum.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Seattle Times

Sunday Best: Remembering trailblazing Black designer Virgil Abloh

The fashion world suffered a terrible loss last Sunday: Virgil Abloh, men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of the label Off-White, died of a rare form of cancer, aged just 41. Born in Illinois of Ghanaian immigrant parents, Abloh (a trained civil engineer and architect, with a master’s degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology) brought boundless creativity and joy to his work — witness this sunshine-pink suit on filmmaker Spike Lee at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, one of a series of striking Vuitton ensembles Abloh created for Lee for his role as president of the festival jury. An announcement on the designer’s official Instagram page posted last Sunday stated “Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.”
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

