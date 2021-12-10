Tunic release date (finally!) set for March 2022

Publisher and developer Dotemu has finally announced a Windjammers 2 release date of January 20, 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One (plus Xbox Game Pass), PC, and Stadia. The extreme Frisbee game was originally announced more than three years ago in August 2018, but it incurred one large delay late last year not just because of COVID but because of a desire to perfect the gameplay and the online experience. Apparently, that process is finally complete, and now we have the Windjammers 2 release date trailer to admire.
