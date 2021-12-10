Telltale Games returns with The Expanse

Halo Infinite it’s an immense game already like this, so it’s hard to think about what should have been in the initial projects of 343 Industries, if that’s true, as reported by Jason Schreier in a new article on Bloomberg, which the developers have practically cut off two thirds of the game original in order to be able to keep up with the times and be able to get to the bottom of a project that had already lasted for more than five years. Above all, the idea that there is, or that there has been at least in one phase of processing, an even wider scaffolding, suggests that this could still be recovered, given that Halo Infinite is seen as a platform-game, destined to last for years also thanks to its multiplayer, therefore also open to further extensions given its particular setting that lends itself to extensions also in terms of map design: a huge broken ring that could open up to further areas to explore.

