ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Telltale Games returns with The Expanse

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelltale Games will partner with Life is Strange True Colors‘ Deck Nine Games for The Expanse, a title based on the popular Amazon Prime Television series (and the books that spawned that!). “In the near future on the outskirts of the asteroid belt, a bloody mutiny breaks loose...

stevivor.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Star Trek Is Getting A New Game From Ex-Telltale Developers

Dramatic Labs, a studio founded by several former developers at Telltale Games (The Walking Dead, The Wolf Among Us, Game of Thrones, Minecraft: Story Mode), has revealed that it’s working on a new Star Trek game. Named Star Trek: Resurgence, it is (reports GameSpot) a third-person narrative adventure set in the year 2380, immediately after the events of the Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series.
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Paper Mario is the next N64 game to drop on the NSO Expansion Pack

It’s been two months since we got the initial batch of Nintendo 64 games on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. And it looks like Nintendo might be doing only one game every two months. The next game of the rank is Paper Mario, originally released in 2000. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion – The Game Awards 2021 trailer

Bungie has debuted a new trailer for Destiny 2 expansion “The Witch Queen” at The Game Awards 2021. Destiny 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Stadia. “The Witch Queen” is due out on February 22, 2022. Read more about the expansion here.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

The Summer Game Fest Returns In 2022

It's been announced the Summer Game Fest will be returning in 2022...next Summer. There are no other details just yet, but apparently, more information will be revealed during The Game Awards. Geoff Keighley - the host and organiser of both events - shared the following message (below) on Twitter as...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telltale Games#The Expanse#Amazon Prime Television#Stevivor
pcinvasion.com

Project_Hel expansion for Ghostrunner stars one of the game’s bosses

When Ghostrunner came out last year, many players felt impressed by the game’s fast, reflex-intensive gameplay. Having said that, the campaign lasts around six to eight hours for the average player, and although the challenge makes that runtime feel more than warranted, some may want more content to sink their teeth into. Thankfully, developers One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks have these players covered, as they plan on releasing a hefty DLC expansion for Ghostrunner, titled Project_Hel, on January 27, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Tunic release date (finally!) set for March 2022

The Tunic release date has finally been set for 16 March 2022, developer Andrew Shouldice today revealed during The Game Awards. “Explore a land filled with lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters in Tunic, an isometric action game about a small fox on a big adventure,” the game’s release date trailer proclaimed.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Ex-Telltale Games team announce Star Trek: Resurgence

Star Trek: Resurgence is a new narrative adventure from former Telltale Games developers at freshly-formed Dramatic Labs - the new studio founded by ex-Telltale boss Kevin Bruner. A trailer was shown tonight during The Game Awards, showing new characters and the familiar pointy-eared face of Spock. It's coming to PC...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
World Series
Escapist Magazine

Star Trek: Resurgence Is a Narrative Game from Telltale TWD Creators

At The Game Awards 2021, CBS and Dramatic Labs revealed Star Trek: Resurgence, a story-based game from creators of Telltale Games titles adapting The Walking Dead, Batman, and Game of Thrones. Star Trek: Resurgence is targeting a spring 2022 release date on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Former Telltale Games developers announce narrative adventure Star Trek: Resurgence for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Dramatic Labs, an independent game developer comprised of former Telltale Games developers, has announced Star Trek: Resurgence, a third-person choice-driven adventure game. It will launch in spring 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store. “As fans of Star Trek, it’s truly...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

New “Trek,” “Expanse,” “Dune,” “Texas” Games

Dramatic Labs, a developer stacked with former employees of Telltale Games, has announced “Star Trek: Resurgence,” a choice-driven adventure game set shortly after the events of “Star Trek: The Next Generation”. You follow First Officer Jara Rydek and engineer Carter Diaz as they are stationed on...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Telltale's The Expanse Announced; First Trailer Available

During the pre-show of The Game Awards, we've seen the announcement of The Expanse from Telltale, a game based on a popular sci-fi show. The Game Awards pre-show brought us the announcement of The Expanse, a title based on the popular sci-fi series. On this occasion, a short trailer was published, available below. Telltale is responsible for the development of the title. The release date and details about the game remain unknown at this moment.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Alan Wake 2 shifts to a more mature survival horror experience

Alan Wake 2 will shift from a psychological thriller to a survival horror title, creator Sam Lake has confirmed. Lake told IGN that the shift was “liberating”, allowing Remedy to develop a game that will be rated M for Mature in the USA rather than T for Teen.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Telltale Games Promises That a New Update to The Wolf Among Us 2 is Coming “Soon”

With The Game Awards 2021 proceedings beginning to wind down, one surprising announcement made during the show was that Telltale Games was partnering with Life Is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine Games to create a brand new episodic title set in the sci-fi universe of Amazon Prime’s hit TV show, The Expanse. However, many fans of the studio were a little nonplussed by the lack of information pertaining to The Wolf Among Us 2.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

will the “two-thirds of game removed” return somehow? – Multiplayer.it

Halo Infinite it’s an immense game already like this, so it’s hard to think about what should have been in the initial projects of 343 Industries, if that’s true, as reported by Jason Schreier in a new article on Bloomberg, which the developers have practically cut off two thirds of the game original in order to be able to keep up with the times and be able to get to the bottom of a project that had already lasted for more than five years. Above all, the idea that there is, or that there has been at least in one phase of processing, an even wider scaffolding, suggests that this could still be recovered, given that Halo Infinite is seen as a platform-game, destined to last for years also thanks to its multiplayer, therefore also open to further extensions given its particular setting that lends itself to extensions also in terms of map design: a huge broken ring that could open up to further areas to explore.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Forspoken Preview: Stick with the good bits

Square Enix really knows how to take all the fun and excitement out of a game, eh? Forspoken is yet another example in a recent trend of lacklustre messaging from the publisher; a $115 AUD price tag practically buries the title before it’s even launched. The real shame of...
TECHNOLOGY
stevivor.com

Halo Infinite multiplayer gets new playlists this week

Halo Infinite multiplayer will add four new playlists later this week, letting players access the game modes they want to play in a fast and efficient way. From 15 December here in Australia, Infinite will add Slayer, Fiesta, FFA (free for all) and SWAT playlists, 343 Industries recently confirmed. “I’m...
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Stevivor GOTY 2021: Best Sports or Racing

We thought we’d be free of the pandemic in 2021… and how wrong we were. Thankfully, some things never change — Stevivor’s Game of the Year awards are back and as reliable as ever. We’re kicking off this year’s awards program with Best Sports or Racing...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy