Energy Industry

Oil’s Red-Hot Rally Fizzles With Traders Reassessing Omicron Hit

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day as a red-hot start to the week fizzled, with the market reassessing the potential demand hit from omicron. Futures in New York dropped toward $70 a barrel after sliding 2% on Thursday with other financial assets. Oil demand has so...

ng.investing.com

MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

The Current, Dominant Force On Oil Prices? It's Not Omicron

As the end of the year approaches, it's inflation that's become one of the biggest, immediate stories for the global economy. Though COVID-related issues are still the talk around the oil market, for traders it is perhaps more critical to understand how inflation—and the fear of hotter inflation—will impact oil price moves up or down.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices rise as traders look past omicron worries

Oil futures rose Thursday, with investors shaking off worries about the omicron variant of the coronavirus after upbeat data on U.S. inventories and implied demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery. CL00,. +0.31%. CLF22,. +0.31%. rose 57 cents, or 0.8%, to $71.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Is Oil Headed To $40?

Oil opened lower on Wednesday and has extended its decline since, dropping for a second consecutive day. WTI is down more than 1% at time of writing, having retreated below the psychological $70 price level. Combined losses this week are nearly 3%. Omicron is making traders increasingly jittery. While initial...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Oil surplus returns as supplies climb and omicron hits, IEA says

Global oil markets have returned to surplus and face an even bigger oversupply early next year as the omicron variant impedes international travel, the International Energy Agency said. Supplies are rebounding around the world -- from the current OPEC+ ramp-up and sales from strategic reserves, to record output in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at more than 1-week low

Oil futures fell on Tuesday, with U.S. benchmark prices settling at their lowest in over a week. The combination of the "hawkish, risk-off reaction by markets to the 'hot' producer price index] print," a bearish International Energy Agency report suggesting the global oil market is already flipping to a surplus, and an increased number of governments and major corporations implementing stricter COVID-19 policies all weighed on the energy markets, said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 56 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $70.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month contract finish since Dec. 6, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

U.S. expects Permian oil output to rise to record in December

(Bloomberg) -- Crude production in the Permian Basin is expected to surpass a pre-pandemic high this month as a rebound in the U.S. shale industry fuels activity in its most prolific patch. Supplies from the Basin, which straddles West Texas and New Mexico, is projected to reach 4.96 million barrels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Lower; IEA Points to Omicron-Related Demand Hit

Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Tuesday after the International Energy Agency cut its forecast for oil demand in the first quarter, saying the new Omicron coronavirus variant will dent the global recovery. By 9:15 AM ET (1415 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.5% lower at $70.25 a barrel, while the...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Saudis Warn Traders Against Shorting Oil

Saudi Arabia's energy minister warned traders against shorting oil prices. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister warned traders against shorting oil, saying OPEC+ could react quickly to any fall in prices. OPEC+, a 23-nation group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided on Dec. 2 to raise daily crude output by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures finish with a modest loss

Oil futures declined on Monday, with U.S. benchmark prices posting a modest loss as traders continued to monitor the impact of the omicron variant of the coronavirus on global economic activity, and demand for energy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also scheduled to make an announcement on monetary policy on Wednesday. "If the Fed gets too aggressive, it can slow the economy, but I think those fears are a bit overplayed," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. For now, it's likely more of a "worry trade" for oil because of weakness in stocks, he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a climb of 1% on Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Chicago

Chinese Stocks Decline as Investors Reassess Omicron Risk; Weibo Shares Drop

U.S. stocks pulled back overnight, with the S&P falling from a record start earlier in the week. Caution on the new omicron variant prevailed again. China reported its first omicron case. The University of Oxford published results on Monday showing two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines are...
MARKETS
jwnenergy.com

Oil steady after last week’s rally as traders weigh virus risk

Oil steadied in New York after its biggest weekly jump in three months as traders weighed the risks from the omicron variant, while expectations of Chinese fiscal stimulus buoyed sentiment. West Texas Intermediate futures traded near $72 a barrel, paring earlier gains as confidence that fuel consumption will withstand the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Friday's Market Minute: Bullish Countertrend Rally Hits a Wall

Equity markets have whipsawed in the past week as investors have worried about the potential effect of Omicron and the Federal Reserve having signaled its willingness to speed up its tightening of monetary policy. There was a post-Omicron countertrend rally that began Monday, but the markets seem to think it’s too soon to interpret the recent data. There is still a high degree of uncertainty about the pandemic, added to thin trading conditions during the holiday season means market moves are more amplified than they otherwise would be.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

S&P, Oil Prices Fall on Omicron Restrictions

U.S. stocks continued to trade fitfully, with indexes mixed on Thursday as investors assessed weekly jobless claims data and the latest global restrictions to limit the spread of the Omicron variant. The S&P 500 dropped 0.3% after closing up 0.3% Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial...
BUSINESS

