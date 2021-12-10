ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

In Year Three, Where Does Mecole Hardman Fit With the Chiefs?

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 6 days ago

Early into last Sunday’s primetime matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, NBC analysts Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels had a thought-provoking back-and-forth when discussing the Chiefs’ receivers, particularly after a pair of successive drops from Byron Pringle.

“I tell you,” Collinsworth began. “If you are not named Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce, you do not want to drop balls.” Following the second drop, Michaels declared, “Might be the last time they call his number tonight.” In perfect synchronization, NBC’s feed panned to Andy Reid’s face. Reid's face was a stoic one, though likely and understandably weary, given his team’s third-ranked standing in drops this season (20).

As fate would have it, Pringle would only see one more target over the next three quarters. That sequence became another addition to the Chiefs’ season-long venture to find a consistent No. 3 receiver to couple alongside Hill and Kelce. Through that lens, there’s a chance to evaluate the Chiefs’ first choice to begin the season: third-year wideout Mecole Hardman.

From a football perspective, it’s difficult to have a tougher start individually than Hardman has put together. The speedster again saw his snap count drop — since Week 7, his snap count has gone as follows: 49, 40, 42, 24, 12 and then just nine against Denver — and to boot, Hardman saw a demotion in his return work. Even his weekly across-the-formation jet sweep couldn’t be crossed off on the bingo sheet on Sunday night.

In announcing that cornerback Mike Hughes would remain the team’s punt returner, special teams coordinator Dave Toub cited the need for a “spark,” presumably one that Hardman hadn’t fully provided.

“We’re trying to get a spark,” Toub said. “We’re not giving up on Mecole, by any means. He is probably the most dynamic guy we have. But just a little bit, maybe just sit back and watch a little bit and watch from the sideline. Maybe that’ll help your confidence a little bit and watch somebody else do it.”

On that same topic, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy noted that Hardman would be “given that opportunity” to continue blossoming as a receiver. Though, at its current rate, how does one evaluate Hardman’s third year, the supposed breakout year?

If you squint hard enough, it wasn’t too long ago that Hardman was on the precipice of once again surpassing his statistics from the season prior. Even after the snap count droppage, Hardman has either surpassed or remains on-pace to create career-highs in targets (85), receptions (61), yards (617), first-down catches (31), catch percentage (71.7), and yards after catch (470). He’s also sliced his drop percentage from 12.9 percent in 2020 to 3.3 percent in 2021. Granted, the bar to hurdle beyond that was low. Still, Hardman's standing among the pass-catchers has been a respectable one, holding third in catches and better than a whopping 10 teammates in drop rate.

In studying Hardman, it’s possible that it could be a case of overthinking. He certainly wouldn’t be the first to check that box. A few weeks ago, he had a sequence that stood out, in which he returned a punt for three yards against Green Bay and almost appeared unsure of if he was supposed to take the field on the opening play of the first drive. To his credit, he’s also creating positives from his limited opportunities with aggressive runs after the catch, one of which nearly turned into a score two weeks ago against the Dallas Cowboys.

With the way the Chiefs’ opponents have played them this year — cue the obligatory two-high safety note — changes have been made. Hardman’s 4.3 40-yard dash time hasn’t been put to its greatest use. The aforementioned jet sweeps create a horizontal advantage, but not a vertical one, and his 6.8 average depth of target (aDOT) speaks to that. Heading into 2021-22, Hardman was No. 3 across the entire NFL in touchdowns of 30+ yards or more.

He’s enjoyed no such success this year. Though, in the end, that could be a positive for Hardman. He’s been out-snapped by Pringle, Demarcus Robinson and even Josh Gordon on occasion this year, though none of them have necessarily run routes or caught passes that he hasn’t. One could guess that all of that, paired with his familiarity with the system, could be in his favor when it’s time to negotiate something beyond his rookie deal.

In the meantime, Reid’s declaration that the Chiefs “still have a lot of trust” in him has to be taken as-is. For everyone involved, it’s been a season of twists, turns, ups, downs, spins, stops and starts. Here’s to hoping that the next time Hardman gets a sustained opportunity, there’s much less of that, and much more of that straight-line speed he’s become so renowned for.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
raidersbeat.com

Raiders Quit Against the Chiefs “And it Came From the Coaching Staff”

The Raiders’ might not be mathematically eliminated from the postseason, but Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs felt like the end of the Raiders’ playoff chances. It was as embarrassing of a loss as the Raiders have endured in years and Sports Illustrated’s Hondo Carpenter believes the coaching staff quit on the team this week.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes discuss Mecole Hardman's Week 14 resurgence

One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ leading offensive producers on Sunday was Mecole Hardman, who has been one of the team’s most unpredictable talents this season. After being one of the main culprits in the Chiefs’ struggles with drops and turnovers through Week 9, Hardman was relegated to a minimal role on offense with his snaps reaching all-time lows. Faith in his abilities started to wane when the offense started to sputter.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Demarcus Robinson
Person
Al Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Nbc
ArrowheadReport

L'Jarius Sneed, Willie Gay Jr. Out vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. for Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Sneed returned to the team after missing Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders following the death of his brother late last week but will not suit up on Thursday. Gay is designated with "Reserve/Covid" on the Chiefs' team website, making him the third Chief to be added to the COVID list this week.
NFL
ArrowheadReport

Mailbag: COVID Hits Chiefs-Chargers, KC's Defensive Renaissance

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently at the halfway point between two AFC West rivalry games, with one reaching blowout status by halftime and the next coming on Thursday Night Football. From the Las Vegas Raiders' untimely midfield meeting to the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers' unfortunate COVID-19 news, there's a lot to discuss in Chiefs Kingdom. I asked for your questions on Twitter (@jbbrisco) and picked a few of my favorite queries to answer in today's Arrowhead Report mailbag. Let's get to it.
NFL
The Spun

Ex-Urban Meyer Assistant Coach Has Telling Admission

Over the past few days Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been the subject of a massive controversy where he allegedly called his coaching staff “losers”. One former assistant of Meyer’s had a noteworthy admission on that front. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played particularly well. In his last four games, Prescott has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions and just has not looked as sharp throwing the football as he did earlier in the season. It’s unclear if this is merely a slump, a...
NFL
ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
95
Followers
473
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

Comments / 0

Community Policy