A bill that would have established the most stringent regulations on pesticide use in Maine was killed after chemical-industry landscapers showed up at an Agriculture Committee hearing last spring with vehement objections to it. LD 1158 (introduced by Portland Rep. Ben Collings, without sponsors and lacking any organized constituency in support) would have mandated for the entire state the protective measures Portland residents already enjoy through its ordinance banning cosmetic pesticides on both private and public land. A separate proviso in the bill would have examined financial conflicts of interest within the state pesticide-control board.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 6 DAYS AGO