Prairie View hopes to end skid vs Boise State

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Prairie View (0-8) vs. Boise State (5-4) BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks to end its eight-game losing streak as it goes up against Boise State. Prairie View is looking to break its current eight-game losing streak. Boise State is coming off a 74-48 win over Cal State Northridge on...

www.miamiherald.com

WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
The Spun

Brian Kelly Reportedly Lets Go Of Notable LSU Coach

Just over a week ago, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly shocked the football world by leaving the Fighting Irish for LSU. In the time since he left, Kelly has been making numerous changes to the LSU coaching staff. On Tuesday afternoon, another one of his reported moves is making headlines.
State
Idaho State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Emory Jones News

Even more change is reported on the horizon in Gainesville. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal sometime in the next few days. Jones plans to play in the Gators’ Gasparilla Bowl matchup against...
#Boise State#Idaho Prairie View#Extramile Arena#Cal State Northridge#Panthers#Division#Ap
Miami Herald

Mario Cristobal lands his first new commit at Miami: a three-star cornerback from Atlanta

Manny Diaz made a late run at Jaden Harris in his final days as the Miami Hurricanes’ head coach, and Mario Cristobal finished the job Wednesday. Harris, a three-star cornerback from Riverwood in Atlanta, signed with Miami on the first day of the early signing period after landing a scholarship offer from the Hurricanes in November and officially visiting Coral Gables during Diaz’s final weekend as coach earlier this month.
Miami Herald

Miami lands elite South Florida defensive lineman. Cristobal pumped. Canes news here

Good day to all! (AND KEEP READING BELOW JACURRI FOR UPDATES ALL DAY!) Miami has its quarterback of the future, and he’s a gifted one for the UM signing class of 2022. 7:55 a.m. The Hurricanes have welcomed four-star, dual-threat standout Jacurri Brown of Valdosta Georgia’s Lowndes High School to the Canes family. Brown becomes the first official UM signee of this early signing period.
On3.com

USC loses four-star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

USC running back Kenan Christon has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz confirmed Tuesday night. Formerly a four-star recruit, Christon was the No. 30 running back in the 2019 class, via the On3 Consensus, and the San Diego native was the No. 49 overall prospect in California. A two-sport athlete, Christon was both a running back on the football team and a sprinter on the track team — he was part of a Pac-12 Championship sprint relay quartet last season.
247Sports

Who will replace A&M RB Isaiah Spiller's production in the bowl game?

Third year Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller declared for the 2022 National Football League draft today and although he didn't specifically declare that he was sitting out the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl versus Wake Forest, he did note that he would "forego my remaining eligibility" which probably doesn't just reference the 2022 football season. Thus, the Aggies are looking to replace the production of a guy who was a old school, workhorse back who made most of his yards after contact with balance and the vision to find open space. Spiller finished with just over 1,000 yards, averaged 5.65 yards per run, and added 25 receptions through the air. This was his second straight 1,000 yard campaign as he went over that magic number in 2020 as well despite playing in only ten contests (all of them versus Southeastern Conference schools).
Miami Herald

Mario Cristobal makes major signing-day splash, landing star Dillard DL Nyjalik Kelly

Nyjalik Kelly didn’t want to have to go play on the other side of the country. Kelly said he would have, though, if it meant having Mario Cristobal as his coach. So when Cristobal recently left the University of Oregon to come home to coach the Miami Hurricanes, Kelly said his decision as to where he’d play college football was a “no-brainer.”
