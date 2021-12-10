ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge rules citizen enforcement of Texas abortion law unconstitutional

By Tim Reid
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRfxC_0dIxtVcB00

LOS ANGELES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A judge in Texas ruled on Thursday that a law prohibiting abortions after about six weeks violated the state's constitution because it allows private citizens to sue abortion providers.

State District Court Judge David Peeples was ruling on a contentious Texas law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, usually after about six weeks and when many women do not yet realize they are pregnant.

Abortion providers signaled that despite the ruling, they are unlikely to resume the procedure until an expected ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The law, which went into effect in September, effectively bans nearly all abortions in Texas, America's second most-populous state.

Texas Right to Life, an anti-abortion group that backed the law, immediately filed an appeal against Thursday's ruling.

The law was designed to avoid normal means of legal challenge, because rather than making state officials responsible for enforcement, it instead gave private individuals anywhere the right to sue doctors and others who provide abortions after six weeks in Texas.

Peeples ruled that the law unconstitutionally gave legal standing to people not injured, and was an "unlawful delegation of enforcement power to a private person."

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments about the Texas law last month and is expected to issue a ruling in coming weeks.

The nation's highest court this month also heard arguments about a restrictive Republican-backed Mississippi law that is seen as a direct challenge to the court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. read more

In oral arguments on Dec. 1, conservative justices, who have a 6-3 majority on the court, signaled a willingness to dramatically curtail abortion rights in the United States. A ruling on the Mississippi law is expected by the summer.

Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 366

VikingForLife
4d ago

If you don't want an abortion, don't get one, if you don't have the anatomy to conceive, you have ZERO business in the discussion. If a woman is contemplating an abortion and seeks your advice, then and only then, give it. Otherwise STFU and MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS!

Reply(71)
113
Cirilla
3d ago

How about mandatory vasectomies for all males 12 and up until they prove that they are mentally and financially able to provide for children.Vasectomies are easily reversible and they’re more commonly provided because most women even if they want their tubes tied cannot because there are laws in many states that require women to have at least three children before having control of her reproductive system

Reply(9)
42
Mark Allen
4d ago

don't worry pro- birthers,Gov Abbott and his republican henchmen are working on a bypass around the unconstitutional attempt to overthrow that nasty old constitution they hate so much.All he asks is that you keep sending in your money and support while he comes up with another scam to control the lives of Texan women's lives

Reply(115)
51
Related
Fox News

Texas abortion law case: Gorsuch responds to Sotomayor's claims of 'chilling effect'

Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor clashed on Friday over claims that Texas' controversial abortion law chills the exercise of constitutional rights. Sotomayor partially dissented from Friday's decision, which allowed a challenge to the law to proceed while also allowing it to remain in effect. The ruling is procedural and will not be the final word on the law's constitutionality.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Vox

Don’t be fooled: The Supreme Court’s Texas abortion decision is a big defeat for Roe v. Wade

On first glance, it would be easy to see the Supreme Court’s decision Friday in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson as a win for abortion rights. It would also be wrong. More than two months after the Supreme Court allowed SB 8, a Texas law that effectively bans abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, to take effect, the Court followed it up with a 5-4 decision that is an even larger defeat to proponents of abortion rights, and a victory to anti-abortion lawmakers in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Esquire

Justice Sonia Sotomayor Is Playing for Keeps on the Texas Abortion Law

On Friday, the Supreme Court decided, you should pardon the expression, to split the baby on the draconian Texas anti-choice law and its oh-so-clever use of citizen posses to finesse their way past the federal judiciary. The Court said that women’s health providers in Texas can get their suits before the federal courts, despite the law’s clever-dick formulation, but it also refused to strike the law down. Which means the providers remain at the mercy at carefully cultivated federal courts. And, with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health still in the Court majority’s back pocket, it’s hard to see Friday’s half-measure as any kind of encouraging. From the New York Times:
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: Threat of Supreme Court ruling on Texas law goes beyond abortion

At a moment when abortion rights across the nation are in peril, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Friday allowing abortion providers to challenge a Texas law banning most abortions after six weeks might seem like a hopeful development for those who still believe that women should have autonomy over their bodies.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Reid
Upworthy

California plans to copy legal tactics of Texas anti-abortion law to ban guns and save lives

California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he will use the legal tactics of the Texas six-week abortion ban to implement gun control in his state. Newsom's announcement comes on the back of the Supreme Court's Friday ruling allowing Texas' abortion law to stand. The governor was outraged at the decision but decided to use a similar loophole to tackle gun control in California. "I am outraged by yesterday's US Supreme Court decision allowing Texas's ban on most abortion services to remain in place, and largely endorsing Texas's scheme to insulate its law from the fundamental protections of Roe v. Wade," said Newsom in a statement, reported CNN.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Gavin Newsom Uses Texas Abortion Ban to Validate Private Lawsuits Against Gun Manufacturers in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is using the recent controversial abortion ban in Texas to justify private lawsuits against gun manufacturers in his own state. Newsom released a statement Saturday in regards to the new piece of legislation after the Supreme Court decided Friday to leave in place the abortion law that prohibits the procedure after the first six weeks of pregnancy, but allowing abortion providers to challenge the law in court.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#State District Court#The U S Supreme Court#Republican
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says SCOTUS decision to leave in place a ban on most abortions in Texas is 'an attempt to undo 50 years of precedent'

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters that Friday's Supreme Court ruling leaving in place a Texas abortion law was 'an attempt to undo 50 years of precedent.'. In a statement Saturday, the vice president also called woman's rights to terminate a pregnancy 'non-negotiable.'. 'Yesterday's Supreme Court decision allows SB8, which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Why the Latest Supreme Court Ruling Is a Disaster for Abortion Rights

Some people may be describing Friday’s Supreme Court decision as a win for the abortion clinics, but don’t be fooled. The decision is a disaster for abortion patients, abortion rights, and constitutional rights more generally. The Court’s five most conservative Justices have paved the way not only for the end of Roe v. Wade, but for states to copy S.B. 8 to insulate denials of all constitutional rights from federal court review. There are no two ways about this: It’s a horrendous decision. The short background here is that S.B. 8 is the Texas law that prohibits abortions after six weeks...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
San Antonio Current

'This is a dark day': For Texas abortion providers, U.S. Supreme Court ruling feels apocalyptic

Abortion providers and activists on Friday bashed the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to leave Texas' new abortion law in place, warning that it could force the closure of clinics across the state. Even though the providers' legal challenge can continue, the ruling failed to dismantle the ban's novel enforcement method that relies on citizens to file lawsuits against physicians and clinics suspected of performing the procedure after about six weeks of pregnancy.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy