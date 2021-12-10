ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars Eclipse in early development from developer Quantic Dream

By Mary Clarke
 6 days ago
Star Wars fans got a nice surprise during The Game Awards 2021 with the announcement of Star Wars Eclipse from developer Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games.

From the developer of Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls comes a Star Wars game set in the High Republic era, the age before the prequels are set. Star Wars Eclipse is in early development, so not much is known about the game otherwise outside of what the dramatic cinematic first look trailer has shown us.

Speaking of trailers, here’s our official first look at what Quantic Dream has cooked up with Star Wars Eclipse.

Also of note, Quantic Dream has stated that Star Wars Eclipse will be “an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands.” Seems neat!

