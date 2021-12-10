ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

This Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Game Awards trailer looks incredible

By Kyle Campbell
 6 days ago
We finally got at gameplay for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and it’s absolutely gorgeous.

When Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II premiered at the 2019 Game Awards, most people thought it was pre-rendered CGI. I mean, who could blame them! It’s as detailed as any Pixar film yet includes the gravelly tone of a Scandinavian death metal band’s debut album.

Well, two years later, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II finally showed off gameplay during this year’s Game Awards and it looks incredible. Safe to say, both high-end gaming PCs and the Xbox Series X are screaming just looking at the footage below.

See what I mean? Utterly beautiful. Let’s hope the final game ends up looking this good. Ninja Theory has outdone itself. A higher-quality YouTube version of the gameplay trailer can be found here.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2022.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.




