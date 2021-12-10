ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Breed Sheep

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo breed a sheep you’ll need some wheat. Luckily, too, finding the...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

YubaNet

Most Dog Breeds Highly Inbred

Dog breeds are often recognized for distinctive traits — the short legs of a dachshund, wrinkled face of a pug, spotted coat of a Dalmatian. Unfortunately, the genetics that give various breeds their particular attributes are often the result of inbreeding. In a recent study published in Canine Medicine and...
DAVIS, CA
Agriculture Online

Choosing A Chicken Breed

Starting a backyard chicken flock is fun for the whole family. The hard part is deciding on the type and breed of bird. Your reasons for raising chickens will influence your list of breeds. They’re generally grouped according to their purpose such as meat, eggs, and ornamental. Jeff Smith is...
LEBANON, MO
bctv.org

The Azawahk Breed 12-7-21

Host Pat Mock welcomes dog breeder Aliya Taylor to discuss the rare Saharan breed known as the Azawahk on All About Dogs. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Dog Breeds in the US

“Go big or go home” is popular not just in American sports. The expression is also a popular decision-making approach. Sometimes that also applies to having dogs as pets. Cuddling up with your dog is especially nice when it’s a big breed. Once you’re past their sheer size, which can be intimidating at first, big […]
PETS
ahherald.com

Dogs, Sheep, and Other Biblical Animals

I was recently sent some material in preparation for attending a conference. We were encouraged to familiarize ourselves with the main speaker’s writing, so I dutifully read those papers. In one of them, the speaker wrote about Jesus and the Syrophoenician woman. The difficult part of that story is that Jesus tells the woman that it is not good to take bread from the table and give it to dogs (meaning that God has ordained specific blessings for the Jews, not the Gentiles). But the Syrophoenician woman tells Jesus that even the dogs get fed by the crumbs that fall from the table.
ANIMALS
Sonoma Index Tribune

‘Power of the Dog,’ a breed apart

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” is one of the best-looking Westerns to come out in years, with glorious New Zealand countryside standing in for Montana circa 1925. Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), an all-action ranching dynamo, stands at the center of a family cattle spread. He takes the front steps two at a time while calling his more business-minded brother, George (Jesse Plemons), “Fatso.” (In fairness, Plemons’s face more closely resembles a rectangle of SPAM with each passing year).
ANIMALS
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

2021 Bighorn sheep capture

The Wyoming Game and Fish department conducted a routine capture of Bighorn sheep on the National Elk Refuge on Dec. 9 to collar animals and collect samples as part of ongoing efforts to evaluate the health of the herd.
ANIMALS
Power 102.9 NoCo

Herd Of Sheep Covers Colorado Highway

Just when you think you've seen it all. Look, here in Colorado, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise to see some wildlife on the road, crossing the road, etc. In fact, during my very first visit to Estes Park, I came across this guy hanging out in the road...
COLORADO STATE
geneticliteracyproject.org

How soon will we be able to breed allergy-free cats?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Amy Bitterman, who teaches at Rutgers Law School in Newark, gets enormous pleasure from her three mixed-breed rescue cats, Spike, Dee, and Lucy. To manage her chronically stuffy nose, three times a week she takes Allegra D, which combines the antihistamine fexofenadine with the decongestant pseudoephedrine. Amy’s dog allergy is rougher —so severe that when her sister launched a business, Pet Care By Susan, from their home in Edison, New Jersey, they knew Susan would have to move elsewhere before she could board dogs. Amy has tried to visit their brother, who owns a Labrador Retriever, taking Allegra D beforehand. But she began sneezing, and then developed watery eyes and phlegm in her chest.
PET SERVICES
slco.org

Explore the Breed: Golden Retrievers

The Golden Retriever is one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States. They make good family pets, they are kind, friendly, confident, exceptionally patient, and very intelligent and have an eagerness to please. They are active, and love to work and have a keen ability to focus on a given task.
PETS
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Beanie' at Black Sheep

It's a very "Beanie" Christmas at Black Sheep Sporting Goods in Coeur d'Alene. Ty Warner recently announced that his company — the maker of Beanie Babies and Beanie Boos — has completed 283 air shipments from China for the holiday season in his effort to battle the supply-chain crisis.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
