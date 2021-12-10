How to Breed Sheep

I was recently sent some material in preparation for attending a conference. We were encouraged to familiarize ourselves with the main speaker’s writing, so I dutifully read those papers. In one of them, the speaker wrote about Jesus and the Syrophoenician woman. The difficult part of that story is that Jesus tells the woman that it is not good to take bread from the table and give it to dogs (meaning that God has ordained specific blessings for the Jews, not the Gentiles). But the Syrophoenician woman tells Jesus that even the dogs get fed by the crumbs that fall from the table.

