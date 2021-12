When it comes to your home internet service, you may think that the connection speeds you’re paying for are consistent with the speeds you’re getting throughout the day. Annoyingly, this is not the case. The reality is that speeds fluctuate throughout the day, and if your service provider enforces data caps or throttles connections in order to maintain overall network performance, you may find that speeds seem to have been brought to a standstill.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO