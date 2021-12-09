ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Approves Pfizer Boosters for Teens Aged 16 to 17

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Dec. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for Americans aged 16 and 17 years old. The move comes as the delta variant is fueling surges in infections...

