Vietnam War veteran launches ‘affordable’ gold steak restaurant

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANOI (Reuters) – A Vietnamese hotel is offering diners the chance to try gold leaf-coated steaks, seeking to tap a wave of publicity after a government minister was caught on camera being fed the dish at a London restaurant, where steaks can cost over 1,000 pounds. The Dolce...

wnmtradio.com

