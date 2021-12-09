ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Wusthof 9676 3-Piece Gourmet Utility Set $24.99

By Billy
techbargains.com
 6 days ago

Amazon has the Wusthof 9676 3-Piece Gourmet Utility Set for a low $24.99. Free Shipping...

techbargains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

75 gifts under $25 on Amazon that are so impressive they'll make people think you’re rich

With the holiday season approaching, the pressure to find the perfect gift is on. Whether you have an entire family to buy for, need something for just one other person, or will need an item for an office gift swap, searching for a great gift can be stressful, especially when you don't want to break the bank but still want to give a clever, smart, fun, or practical present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

This Dyson Vacuum Actually Makes Me Excited to Clean My Floors — and It’s on Sale for Cyber Monday

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A good vacuum is the real MVP of any household. For many years, my MVPs were handheld and less than committed to their jobs. They all eventually coughed, spluttered, and were put to rest at a local recycling center. Even then, I wasn’t ready to commit to a good-quality vacuum cleaner, consistently opting for models under $50 to tackle an 800-square-foot apartment. In normal conditions, I didn’t really get bothered by the weak suction power, poor battery life, smelly canister, or the toll that using a tiny vacuum could take on my lower back. But it finally took being home 24/7 to make me ditch my mediocre vacuum for good and upgrade to a Dyson. I opted for the Dyson V8 Absolute, a more powerful version of the classic V7 models, yet more affordable and perfect for smaller spaces like mine. It’s been almost four months since I made the switch, and well… I have some thoughts. For starters, where has this been my entire life?
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you can still get before Christmas

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 somehow just reappeared. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re talking the best of the best here, like brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet Utility Set
SPY

Walmart Is Selling Eufy Smart Robot Vacuums for Just $99 for a Limited Time

It’s not often we find a top-rated robot vacuum for sale under $100, but when we do come across one, we take a closer look. Usually, it’s a brand you’ve never heard of, or worse yet, a model that’s several generations old and uses outdated tech. Fortunately, this isn’t one of them. In advance of the Christmas holiday, Walmart is offering a killer deal on the Eufy RoboVac 25C. This deal isn’t just good, it’s probably the best deal we’ve ever seen on a smart robot vacuum. Right now, the Eufy RoboVac 25C is discounted by 60% for total savings of $150,...
ELECTRONICS
FOX8 News

Still need a holiday gift for the foodie on your list? We found a sale on a sous vide machine plus other impressive deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays are nearly upon us, but there’s still time to finish up your gift shopping if you act now. For the amateur chef on your list, we’ve found a great deal on a sous vide machine that delivers restaurant-quality meals at home. That’s not […]
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Eyetoo CE45A 4K Dual Dash Cam w/ 3" LCD Screen $43.99

Amazon has the Eyetoo CE45A 4K Dual Dash Cam w/ 3" LCD Screen for a low $43.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "UY5EUXRV" (Exp 12/12). This is originally $109.99, so you save $66 off list price. 4K Front and 1080P Inside Dash Cam. Compact design & dual...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
moneysavingmom.com

OXO Good Grips Three-Piece Peeler Set only $12.99!

This is a great deal on this OXO Good Grips Three-Piece Peeler Set!. Zulily has this OXO Good Grips Three-Piece Peeler Set for just $12.99 today!. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Stainless Steel 8-Piece Knife Set w/ Box $49.99

Amazon has the Zwilling J.A. Henckels Stainless Steel 8-Piece Knife Set w/ Box for a low $49.99 Free Shipping. This is originally $160, so you save 68% off on these premium knives. 4" serrated blade slices through meats with razor sharp precision. Tapered design from the blade to the handle...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Oster CKSTVWF1 Titanium-Infused DuraCeramic Waffle Maker $29.99

Amazon has the Oster CKSTVWF1 Titanium-Infused DuraCeramic Waffle Maker for a low $29.99 Free Shipping. This is normally $39.99, so you save 25% off list price. Includes a measuring cup to prevent holes and undercooked spots. Measures 10. 72" L x 4. 97" W x 11. 77" H, Cord measures...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Vitcoco Portable Water Flosser with Foldable Nozzle $16.49

Amazon has the Vitcoco Portable Water Flosser with Foldable Nozzle for a low $16.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "6BHPUTLV" (Exp 12/16). This is originally $38.99, so you save 57% off list price. Charge for 1 hour, use for 2 weeks. IPX5 Waterproof. 3 Modes for Bridges and Sensitive Teeth.
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Telfun 2 Blades Cordless Dog Clippers $14.99

Amazon has the Telfun 2 Blades Cordless Dog Clippers for a low $14.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "C9RWYPPA" (Exp Soon). This is originally $29.99, so you save 50% off list price. Detachable titanium-ceramic blade. The 4 adjustable(3mm/6mm/9mm/12mm) clipping. Output: DC5v/2200mAh. Charging time: 2hr, running time: 90min.
PET SERVICES
techbargains.com

Ultenic H8 Ultrasonic 4.3L Humidifier $74.96

Amazon has the Ultenic H8 Ultrasonic 4.3L Humidifier for a low $74.96 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "XYHMIDFR" (Exp 12/19). This is originally $119, so you save $44 off list price. Adjustable Warm & Cool Mist; Aroma Oil Tray. For rooms up to 323 sq ft; 360°...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Mirrorons 24" Round LED Bathroom Mirror $89.99

Amazon has the Mirrorons 24" Round LED Bathroom Mirror for a low $89.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "50CAAYH2" (Exp 12/25). This is originally $179.99, so you save $90 off list price. IP44 water-proof. 3 adjustable light colors & brightness memory. 2 sensitive touch switch & defogging function. Made of...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Aquafresh Extreme Clean 5.6oz Fluoride Toothpaste (2-Pack) $2.20

Amazon has the Aquafresh Extreme Clean 5.6oz Fluoride Toothpaste (2-Pack) for a low $2.20 after Clip Coupon with Subscribe and Save and Discount will be shown at checkout (Exp Soon). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $7, so you save 68% off list price. Contains two 5.6...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Facamword 1080p Solar Wireless Security Camera $84.99

Amazon has the Facamword 1080p Solar Wireless Security Camera for a low $84.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "JJ7NFDVB" (Exp Soon). This is originally $149.99, so you save $65 off list price. 1080p resolution; Color & Starlight Night Vision. Equipped with 15000mAh large capacity rechargeable batteries. Rotate...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Telfun Professional Hair Clippers and Trimmer for Men w/ LED Display $14.99

Amazon has the Telfun Professional Hair Clippers and Trimmer for Men w/ LED Display for a low $14.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "X32XSYJ8" (Exp 12/20). This is originally $29.99, so you save 50% off list price. Upgrade ceramic titanium blade. Low vibration & low noise. Cordless operation & whole...
HAIR CARE
techbargains.com

Vuelve Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna $12.99

Amazon has the Vuelve Amplified HD Digital TV Antenna for a low $12.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "9S95TRF5" (Exp 12/15). This is originally $25.99, so you save 50% off list price. Transmission such as 4K HD, 2K, 1080p, 1080i, 720p without the monthly bill. Built-in next-generation smart IC chip...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Beefix OBD2 Scanner Code Reader Battery Tester 2-in-1 Auto Diagnostic $34.29

Amazon has the Beefix OBD2 Scanner Code Reader Battery Tester 2-in-1 Auto Diagnostic for a low $34.29 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "FCQH7OL8" (Exp 12/15). This is originally $68.580, so you save 50% off list price. Erase codes & reset, enhanced OBD2 mode 6. Supports all OBDII protocols: KWP2000, ISO9141,...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy