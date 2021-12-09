Pokemon Legends: Arceus Reveals Hisuian Voltorb Form

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is headed to Nintendo Switch next month, and Hori is celebrating the game with a trio of new, officially-licensed accessories. The Arceus Vault Case offers a protective option that allows players to travel with their system along with 10 games. Pokemon fans that want to travel with their dock and charger in tow will want to opt for the Adventure Pack instead. Of course, the most exciting option might be the Split Pad Pro. The controller offers users a much bulkier option than the standard Joy-Cons. All three items feature art of the Mythical Pokemon, and will release the same day as the game.

