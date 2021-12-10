ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'When crazy comes knocking at the door, slam it shut': NH Gov. on Ron Johnson's Covid-19 claim

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
During an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH)...

Chris McKenzie
5d ago

why are you listening to politicians about your health do you go to them when you're sick no you go to a doctor so why aren't you listening to the doctors and the scientists that have been doing this for years!!!!

Hard Times
5d ago

These Republicans are just pathetic spewing nonsense. Sad thing is gullible people will believe this bs .

