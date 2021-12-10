University of Maryland Medical System Announces $5.1 Million Initiative For Recruitment Of Nurses, Other Clinical Positions From Maryland’s Community Colleges
The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) Monday announced a $5.1 million commitment to recruit registered nurses and other clinical bedside experts from Maryland’s community colleges. This initiative marks the System’s first-ever “One UMMS” unified effort to target new graduates from the state’s two-year schools and will be effective with graduates...stateofreform.com
Comments / 0