ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga - Giant Siege Gameplay Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenua returns in this cinematic look at Hellblade 2 that...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Genshin Impact - Arataki Itto Character Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Genshin Impact for a look at the character, Arataki Itto. When the Arataki Gang is involved, even the most traditional repertoire may usher in a new twist. Although some in the audience have enjoyed such a surprise, it has caused quite the trouble for the Tenryou Commission. Let's see who will get the last laugh this time: Arataki Itto with his booming laughter, or the soldiers who are swift at maintaining law and order.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Trailer

Not even a massive horde of rats could keep us from sharing this one. We were given a look at the gameplay that is to be expected in A Plague Tale: Requiem when it releases in 2022 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and through the cloud on the Nintendo Switch. There is also confirmation that A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available at launch for Xbox Game Pass for consoles, PC, and through the cloud.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Here's our first look at Hellblade 2 gameplay

The follow-up to Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, was first announced at The Game Awards back in 2019, and we haven't heard much about it since then. But it was back at The Game Awards again this year, showing some brand new footage of Senua leading a group of fighters through a rather wet cave to face a giant. It looks fantastic, and incredibly eerie.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Siege#The Game Awards
darkhorizons.com

Game Trailers: Elden, Hellblade, Gollum, Forspoken

Last night’s Game Awards saw the premiere of dozens of trailers for titles on the way. So, following the ones highlighted earlier, the remainder has been split up into two sections. This section deals with games previously announced months, sometimes years, ago and offered new trailers last night. Among...
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

First Gameplay Trailer Arrives for NERF Ultimate Championship

One of the more unusual virtual reality (VR) announcements to come out of E3 2021 was Nerf Ultimate Championship by Secret Location. Continuing the raft of new gameplay videos today, Secret Location has just released the first footage of Nerf Ultimate Championship in action. As you’d expect from a virtual...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The Game Awards: Hellblade 2 Shows Up With A Gameplay Trailer

The Game Awards 2021 are in full swing, and the night is sure to be full of exciting announcements! The much-anticipated Senua‘s Saga: Hellblade 2 made an appearance during the awards show with a full-length gameplay trailer. Geoff Keighley told the audience the trailer was recorded in-game just this...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Star Wars: Hunters debut gameplay trailer

Zynga has issued the first gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters, the upcoming free-to-play competitive arena combat game for Switch. For more on the title, have a look at the following overview:. Following the end of the Galactic Civil War, the bright lights of The Arena burst into life and...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gematsu

Evil West gameplay reveal trailer

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Flying Wild Hog have released the gameplay reveal trailer for Evil West. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. Evil never sleeps… but it bleeds. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a...
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ New Trailer Drops Story Info and More Gameplay

Borderlands is no stranger to chaos and wild stories, with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands being rife with it and blending all the guns and surreal enemies with a DnD-style campaign (called Bunkers and Badasses in the Borderlands universe). While the game’s been winding itself up for around a year now, its latest trailer puts its story front and center and readies us for the next best thing to hit the looter-shooter genre.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Dusk Diver 2 Yumo and Leo gameplay trailers

Dusk Diver 2 has received some new gameplay in trailers for the characters Yumo and Leo. Both of these trailers showcase the characters during combat and are about one and a half minutes each. This fast-paced fighting can be viewed in these linked trailers below. Dusk Diver 2 launches for...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

Gameplay Trailer: Rocksteady’s “Suicide Squad”

After two cinematic trailers at the DC Fandome events, Rocksteady Studios has now unveiled the first official gameplay trailer for “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League”. Aired during The Game Awards 2021, the game is set across a war-torn Metropolis as the Squad – Harley Quinn, King Shark,...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Planet of Lana - An Off-Earth Odyssey - Reveal Trailer

Planet of Lana - An Off- Earth Odyssey is a new sci-fi adventure from developer Wishfully, with music composed by The Last Guardian composer, Takeshi Furukawa, planned for release in 2022. Check out this quick trailer from The Game Awards 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Monark Combat Trailer Wows with New Gameplay, Music

So far, curious JRPG fans have gotten a look at both the heroes and the villains of Monark, but little has been seen of the actual gameplay so far. That’s still mostly true even with today’s trailer, but at least RPG players can now have some idea how the game will play and what it’ll look like. If one checks out said trailer below, they can get a taste of its soundtrack too.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök - Cinematic World Premiere Trailer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök, arrives on March 10, 2022. Check out the announcement trailer. In this expansion, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom. The dwarven kingdom of Svartalfheim is crumbling, and amid the chaos, Odin's beloved son, Baldr, has been taken prisoner by the unkillable fire giant, Surtr. In Dawn of Ragnarök, players will be able to unleash new divine powers as they continue their legendary Viking saga by embarking on a desperate rescue quest through a mythological world of contrasts.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy