Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga - Giant Siege Gameplay Trailer

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's next expansion, Dawn of Ragnarök, arrives on March 10, 2022. Check out the announcement trailer. In this expansion, Eivor must embrace their destiny as Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom. The dwarven kingdom of Svartalfheim is crumbling, and amid the chaos, Odin's beloved son, Baldr, has been taken prisoner by the unkillable fire giant, Surtr. In Dawn of Ragnarök, players will be able to unleash new divine powers as they continue their legendary Viking saga by embarking on a desperate rescue quest through a mythological world of contrasts.
Comments / 0