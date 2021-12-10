Pedestrian Curfew In Effect In Carthage

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – More than a dozen dealers are facing charges after a drug sweep in Indiana County, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Nine of the 15 suspects were taken into custody while the other six are still at large, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office said.
The alleged dealers are facing charges for selling drugs like cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and meth. Some turned themselves in while others were arrested on warrants and two were already in jail, the DA said.
“Our County Drug Task Force spends a great deal of time gathering intelligence from a variety of sources, investigating...
Comments / 0